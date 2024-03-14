"Was a wonderful evening celebrating" - Lindsey Vonn congratulates Roger Federer on launching new luxury eyewear

American Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently extended her warm wishes to the legendary tennis player, Roger Federer.

The Swiss sensation recently collaborated with the American eye-wear brand "Oliver Peoples" to launch a new line of eyewear, a contract that was inked in April 2023, specifying the launch of Federer's collection at the beginning of 2024 spring. The Los Angeles-based brand is currently owned by EssilorLuxottica, an Italian-French corporation.

The inaugural exhibition of the frames was held on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at the launch event dinner held at the Tower Bar in Los Angeles, California. The new collection of luxury eyewear was crafted to wear on any occasion.

Another intricate detail involves the number "8" on the side frames, highlighting the Swiss maestro's eight Wimbledon victories in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2017.

Vonn attended the launch event dinner and shared a few glimpses from the night with the fans. She was spotted in a red classy suit with a light blue shirt and opted for a golden long necklace and a watch. She also paired the look with a few rings. She completed the look with an elegant black bag and heels.

Federer was seen donning a regal grey suit and black shirt and shoes. Vonn shared a few pictures of her with Federer and Russian Tennis player Maria Sharapova and wrote:

"Congratulations on your new 🕶️ launch Rog! @rogerfederer," wrote Vonn.

"It was a wonderful evening celebrating this new expansion of your brand with some great friends. Cheers," she added.

"We had a blast!" - Lindsey Vonn on her training session with Novak Djokovic

Lindsey Vonn trains with Novak Djokovic.

After being mired in a debate about calling Roger Federer the GOAT, Lindsey Vonn was seen training with Novak Djokovic.

She received a huge dissent from the tennis as well as the Serb's fans. A few days later, she was seen training along with Djokovic in his gym. She shared a few videos of the workout session with the fans, expressing her gratitude towards him and his team, and wrote:

"Got the full @djokernole experience in the gym…we had a blast! Thx to you and your team for letting me join in 🙏🏻 always love a new challenge! Now I have to train for when we play tennis together! I think you’re already ready for skiing."

Lindsey Vonn further shared a video of her performing hand-eye coordination drills and wrote:

"Nothing like some hand-eye coordination training with @djokernole … I think it’s going to improve my tennis game guys💪🏻"

