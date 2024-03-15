"You guys didn’t think I could stay away from the mountains for long time did you?" Lindsey Vonn shares glimpses of herself skiing

The 2010 Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn was recently spotted skiing in the mountains as she looks to sharpen her skiing skills after her retirement. Vonn bid adieu to the sport back in 2019 due to injury concerns.

Even after her retirement, the 39-year-old is frequently seen in skiing sessions. Recently she was also seen skiing together with the Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer.

Vonn took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her skiing season. Though not a professional anymore, Vonn looked quite sharp with her turns in the snow as she looked to enjoy her passion for skiing in the mountains once again. She wrote:

"You guys didn’t think I could stay away from the mountains for long did you? What a spectacular day, skiing into the clouds… the sun popped through enough for us to get this amazing view! Heaven on earth! ⛷️❤️🙌🏻"

Lindsey Vonn was one of the most prolific Alpine ski racers of her generation. The Minnesota native clinched four World Cup Championships across her career besides winning the 2010 Olympic Gold (Downhill) in Vancouver.

After her retirement from the sport, Lindsey Vonn is busy with her foundation and various other entrepreneurial commitments. She is also a member of the ownership group of Angel City FC, a Los Angeles-based soccer team that competes in the National Women's Soccer League. She also owns shares in the goggles brand YNIQ and is an advisor to various other brands such as Helium-3 and Broadight Capital.

Lindsey Vonn congratulates Roger Federer on the launch of his new luxury eyewear

Vonn recently attended the launch party of Roger Federer's collection of luxury eyewear. She set the stage on fire with a dazzling red dress and her exquisite fashion quotient.

The Swiss maestro recently collaborated with an American eye brand Oliver Peoples to launch his Federer Collection. The eyewear has a customized '8" embedded on the side frames which symbolizes Federer's eight Wimbledon victories.

The official exhibition of the eyewear was held on March 13, Wednesday and the launch party was held at the Tower Bar in Los Angeles. Vonn took to her Instagram to share a few glimpses from the launch party and also congratulated Federer for his new commitment.

"Congratulations on your new 🕶️ launch Rog! @rogerfederer,"

Lindsey Vonn added:

"It was a wonderful evening celebrating this new expansion of your brand with some great friends. Cheers."

Federer was seen donning a classy grey suit with black shoes alongside the WTA tennis legend Maria Sharapova, who was also present at the launch party.