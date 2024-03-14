Lindsey Vonn dazzles in red at Roger Federer and Oliver Peoples' collaboration launch event

Lindsey Vonn recently graced the Roger Federer and Oliver Peoples collaboration launch dinner in Los Angeles. While the tennis legend donned black, the American alpine skier chose a red dress.

Federer announced the partnership with the eyewear brand last year, and the much-awaited collaboration brought several high-profile names together for a gala dinner. Vonn, who is a fan and friend of the Swiss maestro, graced the occasion and was pictured having a light-hearted moment with Federer alongside another tennis legend, Maria Sharapova.

Earlier, Lindsey Vonn posted a video of herself preparing for the event on Instagram. Wearing a top-to-bottom red suit over a pale blue shirt, she revealed that she was getting ready to support Federer. She wrote on Instagram:

"From a morning gym session to supporting my friend’s big collab launch at night… Putting the finishing touches on my favorite suit… It’s definitely a vibe and inspired by the one and only @gwynethpaltrow!"

Vonn and Federer notably enjoyed a skiing session in Switzerland last month, with the American holding an affinity for Federer for several years now. She told Forbes in 2017:

"I find it most inspiring, because Roger, when people say he’s too old and he can’t do it anymore, it doesn’t change his attitude at all. He loves the sport, he loves what he does and he continues to work hard and just goes about his business."

Roger Federer tries skiing with Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn skiing

Lindsey Vonn took Roger Federer for a skiing session last month in St. Moritz, Switzerland. She expressed that the experience meant so much to her and that processing it would take time. Sharing a video of them on Instagram, she wrote:

"I finally got to ski with my friend Roger… Yes, @rogerfederer! Have to take some time to really reflect on what it this means to me… I have admired Roger as an athlete, philanthropist and incredible champion for so many years."

Vonn has repeatedly called Federer the GOAT and reaffirmed that stance once again, adding:

"You and your family are truly one of a kind and no matter what the statistics say (or Leo lol) you’re my forever 🐐, because it’s not about the stats but the impact you have made on me, and I’m just one of millions. Cheers my friend."

