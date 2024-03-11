Roger Federer showed off his adventurous side in a recent video where he was seen riding an electric scooter around the Stanford University campus, accompanied by the epic music of Hans Zimmer’s 'Dune' soundtrack. The video drew a humorous comment from his friend and former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn.

The Swiss is currently in San Francisco, where he is promoting the Laver Cup, a team tennis event that he co-founded in 2017. The Laver Cup will take place at the Chase Center, the home of the NBA team Golden State Warriors, in September 2025.

While in California, Federer decided to explore the Stanford campus on an electric scooter, and he recorded his ride for his Instagram followers as he zoomed past the buildings and trees on the campus. The video was set to the tune of 'Worm Ride', a track from the soundtrack of the 2021 sci-fi film 'Dune', composed by Hans Zimmer.

"Back at it fast and furious. Bay Area edition," Federer wrote.

One of the most notable comments came from Lindsey Vonn, who has been friends with the former ATP World No. 1 for years, as she wrote:

"Hahah you’re hilarious."

Lindsay Vonn on Instagram

"Roger Federer is the epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word" - Lindsay Vonn

Roger Federer at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Lindsey Vonn had a fun day with Roger Federer at the snowy slopes of St. Moritz, Switzerland, last month.

Vonn posted a video of their escapade on social media and commended the Swiss for embodying true sportsmanship and champion qualities in every aspect.

"I finally got to ski with my friend Roger… yes, @rogerfederer!" Vonn wrote on Instagram. "Have to take some time to really reflect on what it this means to me… I have admired Roger as an athlete, philanthropist and incredible champion for so many years."

"Normally, people you look up to always let you down in one way or another, but not Roger. Rog is the epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word. We’ve been talking about skiing together for such a long time I wasn’t sure if it would happen…. But here we are; retired, skiing and enjoying life! Thanks for this memory Rog," she added.

Vonn also shared her thoughts on the debate about the greatest tennis player, asserting that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is her "forever GOAT", not for his numbers, but for the influence he has had on her and countless others.

"You and your family are truly one of a kind and no matter what the statistics say (or Leo lol) you’re my forever 🐐, because it’s not about the stats but the impact you have made on me, and I’m just one of millions. Cheers my friend 🙏🏻" she continued.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins