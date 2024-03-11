Lindsey Vonn raves about Roger Federer attending Golden State Warriors' practice session

Lindsey Vonn recently raved about legendary tennis player Roger Federer’s presence at the Golden State Warriors practice session. On Sunday, the 20-time Grand Slam winner visited San Francisco, where he was greeted by the members of the Warriors’s team. The 42-year-old then graced the ‘Celebrity Row’ at Chase Centre to watch the game between Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

Retired skier Lindsey Vonn has been friends with Roger Federer for years especially because of her affinity towards the sport. Besides being one of the greatest skiers of all time, Vonn used to play tennis. She was four when her father got her into Tennis, however, she soon discovered her aptitude for skiing.

Despite parting ways with tennis, the American skier found deep inspiration from Federer, whose hard work and determination impressed her to great lengths.

Vonn and Federer are frequently spotted together indulging in fun sports activities. Recently, when the retired tennis player visited Chase Center, his skier friend hyped him on X (formerly known as Twitter). She shared a video of Federer enjoying the Warriors’s practice session and wrote,

“The Best”

Expand Tweet

Recently Lindsey Vonn and Roger Federer were spotted making more of their retirement by skiing at St. Moritz, Switzerland. After the fun experience, Vonn shared an Instagram video along with a note that read,

“I finally got to ski with my friend Roger… yes, @rogerfederer! Have to take some time to really reflect on what it this means to me… I have admired Roger as an athlete, philanthropist and incredible champion for so many years.”

She continued,

“Normally, people you look up to always let you down in one way or another, but not Roger. Rog is the epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word. We’ve been talking about skiing together for such a long time I wasn’t sure if it would happen…. But here we are; retired, skiing and enjoying life!”

When Lindsey Vonn shared how Roger Federer inspired her

Lindsey Vonn at A Year In TIME

In 2017, Lindsey Vonn opened up about her affinity for tennis and how Roger Federer inspired her. She told Forbes in an interview her views on the tennis player’s comeback after a six-month break due to his knee injury. She said,

“I find it most inspiring, because Roger, when people say he’s too old and he can’t do it anymore, it doesn’t change his attitude at all. He loves the sport, he loves what he does and he continues to work hard and just goes about his business.”

She added,

“And it’s difficult when people underestimate you, and undervalue you, even though he’s accomplished – one of greatest of all time, if not the greatest of all time – and people still have negative things to say about him. And in this day and age, it’s hard to get away from that.

Vonn also empathized with the eight-time Wimbledon champion because people doubted him too due to his injuries. Although the 82-time World Cup winner hated the negativity, players like Federer proved to her that nothing is impossible.