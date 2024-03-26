"I had to be more than a ski racer" - Lindsey Vonn on building her personal brand

Lindsey Vonn recently spoke about what helped her become a global brand, not just in alpine skiing but overall in women's sports as well. The American also credited her father for valuable advice during the early years of her career.

The 39-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest American alpine skiers. She clinched the overall World Cup championship four times in her career and has won the World Cup in the downhill discipline a record-tying eight times.

Vonn was also the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the downhill discipline. She won the gold during the 2010 Winter Olympics. Vonn also secured a bronze medal in the Super-G discipline during the same Olympic Games and won another bronze in Super-G during the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

But beyond skiing, Lindsey Vonn has also made a name for herself as an advocate of women's sports. She runs the Lindsey Vonn Foundation as well which focuses on empowering underserved girls with scholarship opportunities. The American skier has also authored a book, "Rise: My Story", which became a New York Times Best Seller as well.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Loaf Podcast, Vonn revealed how she had constructed herself as a global brand. She credited her father for the advice that if she had to be successful, she had to be more than a ski racer. She was quoted as saying:

"My dad told me, when I was very young, I think I was 11 or 12, that if I really wanted to be successful in skiing, I had to be more than a ski racer. So I have kind of always taken the business side to the heart. I've always worked exceptionally hard off the mountain, just like I do on it."

Vonn added:

"I think people recognize me as a person and that they feel that If I can overcome my adversity, they can too."

Lindsey Vonn becomes a part-owner of Utah Royals

2023 Time100 Next-Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn recently revealed that she was becoming a part-owner of the soccer club Utah Royals FC. The team played in the National Women's Soccer League but its operations were suspended in 2021.

However, they are now poised for a grand comeback in the 2024 season. The 39-year-old claimed that becoming a part of the team was her attempt to make a bigger impact in society. Vonn was quoted as saying by the Athletic:

"I can have a bigger impact than when I was racing. It’s a different impact. You’re inspired by your actions by investing. I’m not a player. I’m investing in other players."

Lindsey Vonn also gave away 25 tickets to a Utah Royals match to 25 girls supported by her foundation.