"First of all we get no retirement fund" - Justin Gatlin sheds light on the major reasons why athletes keep competing after crossing their prime

Justin Gatlin opened up on the topic of athletes competing in races despite crossing their prime form before taking the final call of retirement. The American athlete put sought to end speculations about why athletes try to extend their professional careers despite not being able to perform at the highest level.

Justin Gatlin officially retired from professional track and field in 2022 but still remains glued to the sport and follows all the events closely. He shares a lot of insights about running and the sport as a whole in his podcast 'Ready Set Go'. Along with sharing the different intricacies of the sport with the audience, he answers some intriguing questions from fans.

Recently, he spoke about the topic of athletes prolonging their careers after surpassing their peak period and finishing out of podium in races. Gatlin explained that it was related to sponsorship deals signed by athletes.

"Lot of spectators are probably wondering why is this person still running? They're getting seventh and eighth and fifth and sixth and things like that. Audience, you have to understand that, this is quick money. This is good money. They still may be having somewhat of a contract or base that they are getting paid seasonally, which is almost annually, that they get a lump sum of money that they get to train and practice," Gatlin said.

"And, to be honest, I am half and half on it rightfully so, because first of all, we get no retirement fund, we get no 401K, we get no pension, we get none of that. So, go ahead and keep making your money until you get your pockets where you need to be or they close the door on you as a sport, period," he added.

Justin Gatlin criticizes World Athletics' move to award $50k to Olympic Champion

World Athletics made an announcement in April 2024 about awarding a prize money of $50k to athletes who win a medal at the Paris Olympics. The measure is taken to convey appreciation for athletes as well as end the long-standing discussion of track and field athletes being paid less.

Justin Gatlin took to X to criticize World Athletics' decision.

"50k for a life-changing moment? A moment that these Olympic athletes have dedicated their lives and sacrificed for. They can’t buy a car nor a house with 50k, it should be at least double the World Championships," Gatlin tweeted.

Justin Gatlin hopes to witness major changes in the sport and continues to use his platform to create a positive impact in the track and field world