"When kids ask me how to turn pro, there's just no consistent answer" - Justin Gatlin calls for track & field to have draft process like NBA & NFL

The former American sprinter, Justin Gatlin, recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the process through which track and field athletes enter the professional circuit of the sport.

He compared the NBA and NFL draft processes with the selection process for athletics while expressing his displeasure with the latter. Gatlin is a five-time Olympic medalist, including one gold and two silver and bronze medals. The retired sprinter decided to turn professional right after his sophomore year.

The four-time world championship gold medalist, who is frequently questioned by kids about the procedure to turn pro, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to draw the difference between athletics and the two leagues and suggested that track and field should have draft processes like the NBA & NFL.

"The NBA and NFL draft process simplifies turning pro," he wrote. "Track and field needs a draft. When kids ask me how to turn pro, there’s just no consistent answer."

The NFL implements a draft system for the selection criteria, highlighting that the players should have been out of school for three years. The NBA draft, which is held in June every year, states that the players must be 19 years old, and if the players are from the United States, the draft should be signed at least a year after the graduation of their high school class.

While the NFL and NBA have a structured pathway, athletics lack a systematic framework. Track and field athletes have no restrictions related to age and drafts. The athletes can sign a contract at their convenience.

"I'm running faster" - Justin Gatlin reacts to Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash controversy

Justin Gatlin secured a gold medal in the 100m at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece.

Justin Gatlin recently reacted to Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash. Worthy participated in the NFL Combine, which was held on March 2, 2024, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 20-year-old ran an impressive dash, clocking 4.21 seconds. His spectacular performance sparked discussion among athletics fans after it was compared to Usain Bolt's 40-yard dash, which he ran in 2019.

A few days later, Gatlin shared Worthy's video and expressed confidence in clocking a faster time than him.

"I'm running faster" Gatlin wrote.

Gatlin recorded his personal best in 60m in Boston in 2003, recording an impressive 6.45 seconds. His 100m personal best came in 2015 in Doha, recording 9.74 seconds. The spectacular time ranks fifth on the all-time list of male 100m athletes. In the same year, he also recorded his personal best in 200m after registering 19.57 seconds in Eugene.