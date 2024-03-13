Florida Gators teenager Skye Blakely signs with Nike

American artistic gymnast Skye Blakely recently announced her partnership with one of the biggest athletic footwear and apparel organizations, Nike, on March 12.

Blakely has won two gold medals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships gold medalist, being a member of the USA teams in 2022 and 2023. Additionally, she is a three-time Pan American Championships medalist, winning one silver in the team event and two bronze medals in all-around and floor exercise events in the 2022 edition.

Skye Blakely was in action at the Winter Cup 2024 where she clinched two medals, including a gold in the balance beam with 14.500 points and a silver in the all-around, collecting an overall 54.650 points.

Recently, the 19-year-old Blakely shared the exciting news of joining Nike on Instagram with her followers. She shared a photograph of her in front of the Nike World Headquarters and a picture of her signing the agreement.

Blakely captioned the post:

"I feel so blessed to announce that I am an official Nike athlete! I’m so thankful for Nike for welcoming me into the family and for giving me this opportunity! @nike @nikewomen.”

Blakely is one of the gymnasts to look out for ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024 as she will aim to secure her spot in the five-member USA women’s contingent to appear in her maiden Olympic Games.

In 2021, Blakely made it to the national team to compete at the 2021 US Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials after finishing seventh in the all-around at the U.S. National Gymnastics Championships. However, she couldn’t qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after suffering from an injury during vault warmups and had to withdraw from the trials.

Skye Blakely’s sister is also a gymnast

Sloane Blakely of the Florida Gators reacts during a meet against the LSU Tigers. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Skye Blakely has an elder sister, named Sloane Blakely, who is also a gymnast. Sloane is a former member of the U.S. women’s national gymnastics team and currently competes for the Florida Gators in the NCAA gymnastics.

Her first appearance in the NCAA was on January 7, 2022, in a quad meet against Rutgers, Northern Illinois, and Texas. Competing in all four apparatuses, she earned the highest all-around and balance beam totals at the meet.

This made her the first gymnast from the Florida Gators to bag the all-around title in a debut collegiate meet, which also resulted in her being named the SEC Gymnast of the Week.

It is worth noting that Skye Blakely will also be joining her sister to compete for the Gators as she also signed her National Letter of Intent with the team in November 2022. However, she plans to defer enrollment until after the Paris Olympics 2024.