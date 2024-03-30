Florida Relays 2024 Results Today: Quincy Wilson tops 400m with 45.19 outdoor season opener | Day 1

The opening day of the Florida Relays saw Quincy Wilson start his outdoor season in spectacular fashion as he won the 400m event.

The Florida Relays is an annual track and field meet organized by the University of Florida. The 2024 edition of the Florida Relays is scheduled from March 29 to March 30

The race meet would be held at the Percy Beard athletics track in Gainesville, Florida. The Florida relays are an annual tradition that can be tracked back to 1939. Due to such great historical standing, the event is one of the eminent relay tournaments in the United States Track and field circuit.

The race meet boasts appearances by some of the best athletes as well as Universities in the country. The University of Florida concluded last year's campaign at the tournament with 20 medals under their belt.

Day 1 of the Florida Relays 2024 featured the 100m, 400m, 800m, and the 4x100m relay in the boys and girls high school division. College athletes competed in the 200m, 4x400m prelims, and the 1500m. Upcoming athlete Quincy Wilson asserted dominance in the 400m clocking 45.19 outdoor season opener on Day 1 of Florida Relays 2024.

Florida Relays 2024 Day 1 Results

Here is the list of the results of events on Day 1 of Florida Relays 2024

Boys 3200 Meters High School

1) Gino Palazzolo - 9:23.53

2) Brexton Hathaway - 9:27.58

3) Hector Toro - 9:28.05

4) Colin Aysun - 9:31.61

5) Joseph Koraya - 9:34.08

6) Michael Brewer - 9:34.49

7) Craig Allard - 9:34.56

8) Kenan Willard - 9:34.68

Girls 3200 Meters High School

1) Avery Latto - 10:56.13

2) Jazlyn Forbes - 10:59.54

3) Elle Mehltretter - 10:59.88

4) Masha Dorofeev - 11:03.90

5) Brenna Jorde - 11:04.56

6) Rhyen Foley - 11:07.73

7) Hannah Kasper - 11:12.41

8) Susan Koeppel - 11:13.85

Boys 100 Meters High School

1) Christian Miller - 10.14

2) Josh Howell - 10.35

3) Caine Stanley - 10.41

4) James Bauman - 10.58

5) Avian Edwards-Pla - 10.66

6) J'Vari Flowers - 10.70

7) Kennith Martin - 10.71

8) Micahi Danzy - 10.71

Girls 100 Meters High School

1) McKenzie Travis - 11.43

2) Dasia Reed - 11.45

3) Aniyah Kitt - 11.61

4) Antaniyah Brown - 11.82

5) Jalisa Marshall - 11.93

6) Olivia Sterling - 11.95

7) Patchnalie Compere - 11.97

8) Moriah Campbell - 12.10

Boys 400 Meters High School

1) Quincy Wilson - 45.19

2) Tywan Cox - 46.42

3) Micahi Danzy - 46.79

4) Kennith Martin - 47.46

5) Matthew Groves - 47.98

6) Dorian Mallary Jr - 48.59

7) Jimmy Baptiste - 48.68

8) Julian Roberson - 48.74

Girls 400 Meters High School

1) Alivia Williams - 52.30

2) Tyra Cox - 53.53

3) Josie Donelson - 53.53

4) Nakira Hudson - 53.83

5) Janay Moorer - 53.92

6) Tyler Lowe - 54.16

7) Kyla Skinner - 55.48

8) Desiree Frazier - 55.80

Boys 1600 Meters High School

1) Liam Jordan - 4:15.02

2) Shamar Henry - 4:15.31

3) Colin Abrams - 4:16.32

4) Jonathan Leon - 4:16.33

5) Tanner Andrade Brinsko - 4:17.83

6) William Montanye - 4:18.17

7) Henry Stark - 4:18.91

8) Clayton Knight - 4:19.58

Girls 1600 Meters High School

1) Madeleine Gear - 4:54.36

2) Ava Wyant - 5:01.03

3) Alyson Johnson - 5:02.57

4) Caroline Couch - 5:02.69

5) Gianna Del Pizzo - 5:05.48

6) Avery Fronrath - 5:07.88

7) Daisy Ross - 5:08.13

8) Emerson Brinn - 5:10.17

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay High School - Preliminaries

1) Creekside - 40.72Q

2) Plant City - 41.42Q

3) Rockledge - 41.66Q

4) Miami Northwestern - 41.83Q

5) Lake Oswego - 41.95Q

6) Fleming Island - 41.70q

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay High School - Preliminaries

1) Miami Southridge - 46.78Q

2) North Miami - 47.30Q

3) Miami Northwestern - 47.42Q

4) Ocoee - 47.92Q

5) Seminole (Sanford) - 47.97Q

6) Dunbar - 47.83q

Men 1500 Meters College

1) Mitchell Burr - 3:47.36

2) Nick Nyman - 3:47.84

3) Ryan Douihech - 3:48.47

4) Eoin McNally - 3:48.53

5) Angus Beer - 3:48.83

6) Michael Fiore - 3:48.92

7) Alexander Arrambide - 3:49.48

8) Jonathan Pitchford - 3:49.51

Women 1500 Meters College

1) Reilly Revord - 4:25.97

2) Joanna Halfhill - 4:27.46

3) Samantha Rogers - 4:29.26

4) Ella Lambert - 4:29.49

5) Katie Turk - 4:29.72

6) Brooke Studnicki - 4:31.39

7) Cameron Fawcett - 4:32.02

8) Maddie Scheier - 4:32.22

Men 200 Meters College

1) Cheickna Traore - 20.23

2) Nyck Harbor - 20.38

3) Max Thomas - 20.43

4) JeVaughn Powell - 20.45

5) Johnnie Blockburger - 20.45

6) Jamel Miller - 20.48

7) Jaleel Croal - 20.52

8) Judson Lincoln IV - 20.61

Women 200 Meters College

1) JaMeesia Ford - 22.37

2) Jayla Jamison - 22.58

3) Joyasia Smith - 22.91

4) Shaniya Benjamin - 22.98

5) Christine Mallard - 23.15

6) Reese Webster - 23.23

7) Cynteria James - 23.28

8) Cassie Thompson - 23.29

Men 400 Meter Hurdles College

1) Yeral Nunez - 49.53

2) Alistair Chambers - 49.54

3) Robert Williams - 51.00

4) Michael Bourne III - 51.16

5) Malique Smith - 51.40

6) Ryan Matulonis - 51.60

7) Vaughn DeVaughn III - 51.62

8) Aaron Shirley - 51.68

Women 400 Meter Hurdles College

1) Chastity Pickett - 55.70

2) Brooke Overholt - 56.28

3) Grace Claxton - 56.86

4) Abasiono Akpan - 57.36

5) Chloe Fair - 57.78

6) Allyria McBride - 57.86

7) Aliya Garozzo - 57.97

8) Rae-Anne Serville - 58.04

Men 3000 Meter Steeplechase College

1) Billy Carlton - 9:05.26

2) Royce Fisher - 9:07.88

3) Ilias El Khattabi - 9:08.38

4) Gavin O'Brien - 9:11.75

5) Cole Perry - 9:16.25

6) Ben Tary - 9:25.16

Women's 3000 Meter Steeplechase College

1) Brenna Mullaney - 10:47.59

2) Jada Williams - 10:54.77

3) Rylee Pustilnik - 10:58.87

4) Kaia Downs - 11:03.17

5) Ashley Sechrest - 11:20.25

6) Katherine Byrne - 11:25.54