Florida star gymnast Leanne Wong shares highlights from graduation day as she rocks black gown

American gymnast Leanne Wong rocked a cap and gown as she celebrated her graduation from the University of Florida. Wong has represented the Florida Gators gymnastics team since 2022 and has racked up numerous accolades during her time there. The gymnast also competed on the international stage, contributing to Team USA's gold medal victories at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships.

Born in 2003, Wong took up gymnastics at the age of five. Before joining the University of Florida, she attended Blue Valley High School in Overland Park, Kansas. As a freshman at Florida, Wong earned four All-American honors in NCAA competition and also became the SEC beam champion with a collegiate-best score of 9.975.

Wong took to Instagram to share glimpses of her graduation from Florida University and was seen posing alongside a statue of an alligator, which is the college mascot. She was seen with the traditional cap and gown, and captioned the post with:

"my final day of undergrad 🥳🐊,"

Wong's post received reactions from many of her friends and family, who were overjoyed to see the gymnast graduate with an illustrious collegiate career.

Leanne Wong was one of the athletes to compete in both elite and collegiate gymnastics in 2024

Leanne Wong competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials - Source: Getty

Leanne Wong revealed that she struggled with deciding to compete in both elite and collegiate gymnastics back in 2024. In summer 2024, Wong was an alternate for Team USA at the Paris Olympics and also wrapped up her junior season with the Florida Gators, where she became the NCAA uneven bars co-champion, posting a score of 9.9625.

Wong revealed in an interview with Inside Gymnastics magazine that the road to Paris was not easy for her:

"From the beginning of the year, I was debating if I wanted to stay in college gymnastics or take a year off and just focus on the Olympics. So I kind of went back and forth with that a lot, but just reflecting on my previous years, I’ve been doing college gymnastics and then going straight into elite season.

"So I was really just balancing both college and elite gymnastics during season. Which made that season a lot harder, I would say, having Friday nights in the back of my mind, and also the Olympics. But I think I was able to manage it pretty well in the end, and I was just really proud of everything that I did accomplish that year, because I did have a lot of accomplishments that I should be really proud of.” - Leanne Wong

Leanne Wong also represented Team USA as an alternate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

