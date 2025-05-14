Following Jordan Chiles and Olivia Dunne, Suni Lee turns up the glamor in SI Swimsuit photoshoot with special move

Olympic champion gymnast Suni Lee grabbed a lot of attention with her latest photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated magazine's Swimsuit edition. Notably, the 22-year-old gymnast turned up the glamor with one of her special moves.
After former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, and Jordan Chiles turned up the glamor quotient with their photoshoots for the SI Swimsuit edition, the 22-year-old gymnast uploaded several photographs of her own photoshoot on her Instagram profile. Lee also performed her iconic flip in one for one of the photographs.
Previously, Lee wished her mother Thoj Lee on the occasion of Mother's Day. The Olympic champion uploaded a collection of photographs on her Instagram story, with the following caption,
"moms day"
Suni Lee's career was threatened by her kidney infection, which had kept her out of competition in the 2023 season. However, the gymnast bounced back in time to participate at the Paris Olympics.
Lee contributed to the gold medal in the team all-around event. Subsequently, she won a bronze medal in the individual all-around event. If it wasn't for an unexpected fall in the balance beam finals, Suni Lee would've returned with one gold medal and three bronze medals from the quadrennial event held at Paris.
Suni Lee opens up about her victory at the Paris Olympics
Suni Lee opened up about her phenomenal victory at the Paris Olympics. The then 21-year-old gymnast had registered a strong comeback with three Olympic medals, including one gold medal.
In her conversation with Glamour magazine in October 2024, Lee expressed her joy in making it to the Paris Olympics. She mentioned,
"That wasn’t how I wanted to end my Olympics in Paris, and I was a little disappointed, but at the end of the day, I was super proud of myself because I made it to the Olympics. I didn’t even think that I was going to be here.I’m at such a better place in my life, not even just physically but mentally, to where I can accept everything that’s happened. Not many people get to come here twice and compete with the best of the best."
While Suni Lee isn't sure about competing at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, she aims to be there for the FIG World Gymnastics Championships. The current edition of the World Championships will be held in October 2025 at Jakarta in Indonesia.