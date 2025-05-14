Following Jordan Chiles and Olivia Dunne, Suni Lee turns up the glamor in SI Swimsuit photoshoot with special move

Olympic champion gymnast Suni Lee grabbed a lot of attention with her latest photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated magazine's Swimsuit edition. Notably, the 22-year-old gymnast turned up the glamor with one of her special moves.

After former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, and Jordan Chiles turned up the glamor quotient with their photoshoots for the SI Swimsuit edition, the 22-year-old gymnast uploaded several photographs of her own photoshoot on her Instagram profile. Lee also performed her iconic flip in one for one of the photographs.

Previously, Lee wished her mother Thoj Lee on the occasion of Mother's Day. The Olympic champion uploaded a collection of photographs on her Instagram story, with the following caption,

"moms day"

Suni Lee's career was threatened by her kidney infection, which had kept her out of competition in the 2023 season. However, the gymnast bounced back in time to participate at the Paris Olympics.

Lee contributed to the gold medal in the team all-around event. Subsequently, she won a bronze medal in the individual all-around event. If it wasn't for an unexpected fall in the balance beam finals, Suni Lee would've returned with one gold medal and three bronze medals from the quadrennial event held at Paris.

Suni Lee opens up about her victory at the Paris Olympics

Suni Lee at the Paris Olympics 2024 [Image Source : Getty]

Suni Lee opened up about her phenomenal victory at the Paris Olympics. The then 21-year-old gymnast had registered a strong comeback with three Olympic medals, including one gold medal.

In her conversation with Glamour magazine in October 2024, Lee expressed her joy in making it to the Paris Olympics. She mentioned,

"That wasn’t how I wanted to end my Olympics in Paris, and I was a little disappointed, but at the end of the day, I was super proud of myself because I made it to the Olympics. I didn’t even think that I was going to be here.I’m at such a better place in my life, not even just physically but mentally, to where I can accept everything that’s happened. Not many people get to come here twice and compete with the best of the best."

While Suni Lee isn't sure about competing at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, she aims to be there for the FIG World Gymnastics Championships. The current edition of the World Championships will be held in October 2025 at Jakarta in Indonesia.

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More