Suni Lee shares never-seen-before pictures with her mother with a heartfelt wish

Suni Lee shared some picture highlights with her mother, Yeev Thoj, to wish her on International Mother's Day. Lee has been spending her time away from gymnastics, exploring the fashion life in New York.

Suni Lee was born to a Hmong mother who immigrated to the United States from Laos at a very tender age. Thoj and her long-time partner, John Lee, raised the gymnast alongside five of her siblings. From a young age, Suni Lee had the unwavering support of her parents as she forged her career in gymnastics.

Now, standing tall as the first Hmong-American with an all-around Olympic gold, the 22-year-old wished her mother a collage of memorable life moments on Mother's Day. The pictures also featured her sisters, Evionn and Shyenne.

"moms day"

Suni Lee wishes her mother on Mother's Day; Instagram - @sunisalee

Lee's father, John Lee, whose last name the gymnast bears despite not being his biological daughter, built a balance beam with plywood and spare mattresses in their home's backyard when the latter was young.

Suni Lee's mother once praised her daughter for her Olympic success in Tokyo

Lee at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Having made her Olympic debut in Tokyo, Lee didn't have her parents and the Hmong community cheer on her in person due to COVID-19 protocols. However, they arranged a watch party in Minnesota, where nearly 400 people showed up to support the gymnast.

Thoj and Lee joined their daughter later on the Today show and expressed pride in her. John Lee said:

"Oh my God. I never thought I would ever get one of these, and she did it. She got it, she brought it home. I'm so proud of her."

Echoing the sentiments, Thoj said:

"Just thinking of all the hard work that she has done in the past four years and every time she has a bad day and she comes home crying, and that kind of hurts me, and so to see her with the gold medal, it just makes me happy.”

Suni Lee took the Paris Olympic stage to defend her all-around title. With her parents in the audience box, she performed but trailed Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade in bronze. However, she clinched the gold with the US women's gymnastics team.

Lee was among the celebrities who graced the New York Fashion Week after the Paris Games. She was also named Glamour Women of the Year alongside sporting personalities like Serena Williams.

