Suni Lee turns up glamour during her latest visit to Prada store

Suni Lee showcased her chic outfit to her fans during her visit to the Prada store in the latest update. Lee is currently in her off-season, gearing up for the 2025 gymnastics season.
Lee had a successful 2024, in which she won three medals, including one gold and two bronze medals. Following this campaign, the gymnast has been enjoying her time off the mat by spending time with her family, attending several fashion shows, modeling for brands like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, and more.
The 22-year-old most recently shared a sneak peek of visiting the Prada store on her Instagram story. In the first one, she shared a mirror selfie while sporting a collared dress and paired it with a dark brown-colored jacket.
Following this, she shared a picture of the Prada store:
In the third story, she shared a picture of herself sitting in a car and posing with her brown-colored handbag.
A few weeks ago, Lee opened up about returning to the gym after a long break since the Paris Olympics. She shared a clip of returning to training after the Summer Games, opening up about how her practice on the uneven bars made her shoulders give up on her:
“Was feeling bored so I went into the gym for the first time since the Olympics, about 7 months ago?? And I caught the first yeager i tried 😭, my shoulders are doneeee for after this," Suni Lee wrote.
Ahead of the success in 2024, Suni Lee experienced a scary health scare, citing a kidney disease.
When Suni Lee made her feelings known about meeting Thai actress during New York Fashion Week
Suni Lee turned heads in February 2025 while she attended the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week, donning a stunning all-black jumpsuit. She layered her outfit with a black jacket and embraced her look with a stylish black handbag and chic heels.
Along with enjoying the glam at the show, the gymnast also met the Thai actress Tontawan Tantivejankul. The latter uploaded a bunch of pictures from the fashion show on her Instagram handle, which also carried a picture with the American gymnast. Here is the social media post:
Lee made her feelings known about meeting the actress as she commented:
"So nice to meet you🥹❤️❤️"
Along with the NYFW, the American gymnast also attended the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show during her off-season. Suni Lee was recently honored at the Apex for Youth Inspiration Awards Gala in New York City, where she extended gratitude toward her parents and her Hmong community.