Suni Lee makes her feelings known as she meets famous Thai actress during New York Fashion week while turning up the glamour in all black outfit

Suni Lee recently attended New York Fashion Week for Calvin Klein and met the famous Thai actress, Tontawan Tantivejakul. Shortly after, the American gymnast took to her social media to make her feelings known about meeting the famous actress.

Following her successful 2024 Paris Olympics campaign, Suni Lee took some time off from the mats during the off-season, collaborating with fashion brands and attending events such as the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The Olympian attended the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week at Calvin Klein's show held on February 5, donning a fashionable all-black jumpsuit and layering it with a black jacket. Lee accessorized her look with a stylish black handbag and chic heels.

During her time here, she met the Thai actress Tontawan Tantivejakul, known for her role in the Thai drama, F4 Thailand: Boys over Flowers. On February 8, the latter shared a carousel post from the event on her Instagram handle, which also featured a picture with the American gymnast.

Opening up about meeting her, Suni Lee commented:

"So nice to meet you🥹❤️❤️ "

Before attending Calvin Klein's show, Suni Lee was present at the NYFW kickoff party at Crane Club. The gymnast shared a carousel of pictures to offer glimpses of her time there. In the first picture, she wore a pretty multi-colored floral dress with a cute bow on her neckline for the party. Following this, she shared multiple pictures that showcased her involvement in a basketball game, posing with her friends.

Suni Lee opened up about her plans for upcoming LA 2028 Olympics

Suni Lee delivered an exceptional performance at the Paris Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the team all-around event, a bronze medal in the women's all-around event, and a bronze medal in the uneven bars event. Following these achievements, the gymnast sat down for an interview with GLAMOUR Magazine in October last year and hinted at her participation at the LA Olympics in 2028.

She said being healthy and working hard was on her to-do list before the upcoming quadrennial events.

"I don’t think I would want there to be a huge story. I’d just want to work my butt off in the gym every single day and get everything that I deserved at the Olympics. You know? It shouldn’t be deeper than that. I don’t need any more adversity. I don’t want people to feel bad for me. I just want to go into the gym and work hard.”

Last month, amid the off-season, Lee tried her hand at skiing; however, she shared a hilarious update about falling on the slopes and admitting that she would never ski again.

