“Love you more than life" - Suni Lee pens heartfelt note for sister Shyenne on latter's birthday

Suni Lee shared a heartwarming note via Instagram for her sister, Shyenne Lee, on her birthday. The former is currently gearing up for the 2025 gymnastics season.

Suni Lee has five siblings - Shyenne, Evionn, Noah, Lucky, and Jonah. They share a close bond, and Shyenne and Evionn also traveled to Paris to cheer for the ace gymnast during the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Olympian frequently shares updates with her family, showing off their bond, and recently showcased her love for her sister, Shyenne, in a birthday post.

Suni Lee took to her Instagram story, sharing an adorable picture of the two, where her sister is seen feeding her something. She added a heartfelt note in her story, wishing her sister a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday, love you more than life itself @shyeneelee," the note read.

Lee’s Instagram story (@sunisalee)

Along with her family, the gymnast also thinks of some of her teammates as her sisters, including Kayla Dicello, who suffered an Achilles injury during the 2024 Olympics trials. Dicello turned 21 on January 25 and celebrated her birthday with her close friends. She shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, where Lee commented:

"Angel."

She also shared an Instagram story for Dicello, sharing a picture where they wore their gymnastics leotards and wrote:

"Happy Birthday sister!! Grateful to have you in my life. Love you," wrote Lee.

Suni Lee is in her off-season, gearing up for the upcoming events in 2025.

When Suni Lee opened up about her participation at the 2028 LA Olympics

American Olympic gymnast, Suni Lee - Source: Getty

Suni Lee has seen her fair share of troubles when it comes to health, as she was diagnosed with a rare kidney issue. She had to prematurely quit her gymnastics career at Auburn Gymnastics in 2023 and also missed out on several important competitions that year.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports in October 2024, she discussed her participation at the 2028 LA Olympics.

"The Olympics just happened, so I am trying to give myself a little bit of grace and let my body and my mental health rest as much as possible because my body went through a lot, especially with the kidney disease, then getting COVID, having to deal with the injuries as well. So, right now, it’s not something I’m thinking about, but it’s definitely still at the back of my mind," said Suni Lee.

Suni Lee concluded her 2024 gymnastics season by competing at the Paris Olympics, where she won three medals, including one gold and two bronze.

