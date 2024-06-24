Following Paris Olympics 2024 qualification, Nico Young signs a professional contract with Adidas

NCAA 10k and 5k reigning champion Nico Young recently made his debut in the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials 2024, and in just his first race, he qualified for the Paris Olympics. Following his sensational performance, Young has bagged a professional contract with Adidas.

Young has been impressive over the 2024 season, winning several titles in collegiate meets. He won the 5000-m title at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, clocking 13:25.29s. A day later, the 21-year-old won the 3000-m title as well, clocking 7:41.01s for the victory.

The collegiate record holder's performances were rewarded with a NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) contract from Adidas in March 2024. However, his ambitions and dreams were bigger, with him eyeing a double spot on Team USA for the Paris Olympics.

Young finished third in the 10k event in the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials 2024 to secure his maiden Olympic qualification, and now the 21-year-old has signed a professional contract with Adidas. He announced the partnership via an Instagram post, writing:

"SO excited to join the three-stripe family as a professional athlete!!! \\\ @adidasrunning @adidas"

It only marked the second 10k race of Young's career, having first run the distance in March. At that time, he set a collegiate record of 26:52.72s. The 21-year-old will also be competing in the 5k event in the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials. The finals of the event are scheduled for June 30.

Nico Young is the first out gay American Olympic athlete in track and field history

Nico Young firtst gay US Olympian in track and field history (Image via Nico Young Instagram)

Nico Young publicly came out as gay in 2022, although he had already told his friends and family about it in 2021. In a message he released on Instagram, Young wrote:

“I am living proof that it is not a choice.It is something I have always known and been aware of, but have kept silent out of fear of rejection. I have struggled to accept myself, but I am becoming more proud and happy with who I am. I have struggled to accept myself, but I am becoming more proud and happy with who I am.”

Young became the first gay male American track athlete in history to qualify for the Olympic Games. Only two other gay athletes have competed at the Olympic Games before: Dr. Tom Waddel and Kerron Clement. However, both of them came out gay after participating in the games.