"Form looks nice homie!"- Michael Phelps gets a special tribute from Justin Timberlake at his concert

Michael Phelps recently attended popular American singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake's concert held at the Footprint Center in Arizona. To everyone's surprise, Phelps received a tribute from Timberlake as he was performing the iconic song, 'Like I Love You.'

Michael Phelps pursued many opportunities after retiring from professional swimming in 2016. The former American swimmer now divides his time between golf and a variety of other projects. After bidding adieu to professional swimming, Phelps gets to spend more time with his family and friends.

Phelps went to see Justin Timberlake play in Arizona with his wife, Nicole, and several other friends. Michael Phelps was amused by Justin Timberlake's surprise during the concert, and he took to Instagram stories to convey his joy at seeing the musician perform live. While playing the classic song "Like I Love You," Timberlake braced himself for a second when he noticed Phelps in the audience.

Justin Timberlake went to showcase the legendary American swimmer's iconic 'backslap' as the crowd broke into cheers.

"Form looks nice homie #Phelpsbackslap," read the caption.

" Epic show @justintimberlake," he added.

Michael Phelps gets a tribute from Justin Timberlake

Michael Phelps' karaoke night with Justin Timberlake

Micheal Phelps recently appeared on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' and spoke about a plethora of topics. He also showcased the mobility routine that he follows before playing golf. When asked whether he was a 'karaoke guy,' Phelps went on to describe his karaoke night, which was joined by a 'special guest' Justin Timberlake.

"With the right people and under the right circumstances a hundred percent . We had a special guest come up and share the mic with me, and that was -Timberlake. Timberlake came up and shared the mic. I mean, how cool is that, right? He's just one of the greatest performers of all time, yeah. He is on tour right now. He is coming to Arizona, so I can't wait to go see him, I am so pumped," he said. (3:28)

Moreover, Jimmy Fallon revealed that he received the opportunity to co-host the Olympics closing ceremony. He asked Phelps whether he missed the hype and excitement of participating in the Olympics after retiring.

The American swimmer revealed that he did not desire to participate anymore so would not be missing the electric atmosphere of the Olympics. However, Phelps eventually teamed up to become the hospitality partner of the highly anticipated Paris Olympics.