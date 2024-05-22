Michael Phelps shares a glimpse of his time with wife at Justin Timberlake’s concert

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson attended Justin Timberlake's concert, a friend whom Phelps shares the same golf passion with. Timberlake's "Forget Tomorrow" tour stopped in downtown Phoenix on May 21, which the couple were photographed attending.

In 2012, before his Ryder Cup debut, the Baltimore Bullet was training at the Medinah Country Club practice range, when he first crossed paths with the ten-time Grammy Award winning artist.

Timberlake, like Phelps, has a penchant for the golf course. Since then, the two have been meeting annually for golf meets, especially at the 8 AM Invitational, which recently took place at Wynn Las Vegas in Nevada.

After a fun time in a star-studded golf event, Timberlake shifted his attention to the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. His long-time golf buddy was present to watch him perform. Posting a selfie with his wife Nicole on his Instagram profile, Phelps also pointed out Timberlake who can be seen deliberately standing in the background making the peace sign.

"Fun date night… plus a badass photo bomb! #epic. Love ya homie! @justintimberlake"

For the first time in five years, Timberlake brought his Tour back, with songs like 'Everything I Thought It Was' and his popular single 'Selfish'. The crowd flocked to the Footprint Center to watch Justin Timberlake weave magic with music.

Phelps, considered one of the greatest Olympians of all time, with 28 medals under his belt, is for his part enjoying his retirement. However, that does not take away his competitive streak, which surfaces now and then in his golf ventures.

"I’m a super competitive human, so being able to play golf and compete with anybody you possibly play with is so cool,” he said in a Boardroom interview.

Michael Phelps shared the stage with Justin Timberlake on a karaoke night

In early May, Michael Phelps was featured as a guest On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. While a chunk of their conversation was about their mutual passion for golf, they also talked about karaoke, another interest they shared.

Fallon, also known for his music taste, hosts That's My Jam, a celebrity-based dance and music competition. He asked Michael Phelps to join him in a karaoke session, and in reply, Phelps shared his karaoke experience and how Timberlake once naturally stepped up to share the stage.

"we had a special guest come up and share the mic with me, and that was -Timberlake. Timberlake came up and shared the mic. I mean, how cool is that, right? He's just one of the greatest performers of all time, yeah."

In the same episode of the Tonight Show, Phelps also officially announced that he would be present in Timberlake's 'Forget Tomorrow' show in Arizona.