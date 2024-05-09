Former American swimmer Nick Albiero qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024 with Brazilian team

Former NCAA swimming sensation Nick Albiero, who left the United States to join team Brazil last year, has secured his spot for the Paris Olympics 2024 after winning the men’s 200-meter butterfly. Albiero confirmed his Olympic berth during the 2024 Brazilian Swimming Championships after he secured the top spot on the podium with a 1:55.52 finish in the 200-meter butterfly category. Leonardo de Deus placed second with 1:56.24, while Luiz Melo took the bronze after touching the wall with 1:58.43.

Albiero's victory surpassed the CBDA-mandated Olympic qualification time of 1:55.78 which could be his ticket to Paris if the above criterion is taken into consideration.

Swim Swam posted the update on Nick Albiero's qualification on their X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Former U.S. National Teamer Nick Albiero Makes Brazilian Olympic Team In 200 Fly"

The 24-year-old swimmer announced that he would be representing Brazil at the international level last year in July. He made this decision to explore his Brazilian roots, as his father, Arthur Albiero, the head coach of Louisville, is of Brazilian descent. Nick Albiero was born in Louisville, and he holds dual citizenship of both Brazil and the United States.

Nick Albiero's swimming stint with the United States

Swimming for the University of Louisville in his collegiate days from 2017 to 2022, Nick Albiero achieved several milestones in his career. In his freshman days, Albiero was declared ACC Freshman of the Year in his debut season itself with the Cardinals. During the ACC Championships, the swimming prodigy clinched gold in the 200-meter butterfly, silver in the 100-meter backstroke and bronze in the 100-meter butterfly.

Coming to his sophomore season, the swimmer again clinched the 200-meter butterfly title and silver in the 100-meter backstroke. During the NCAA championships, he finished fourth in the 200-meter butterfly and sixth in the 100-meter backstroke. He was also crowned CSCAA Scholar All-American during the same season.

He again defended his 200-meter butterfly title in the junior season. When he reached his senior year in 2021, Albiero finally won an NCAA title in his forte, the 200-meter butterfly, and the 200-meter medley relay. He was only the third Cardinal in men's discipline to win an NCAA Championship title at the time. This season kept getting better for him, as he also got the honors of ACC Swimmer of the Year and ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.