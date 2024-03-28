The NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 started on March 27, 2024. The annual event features some of the best collegiate swimmers in the country aiming to clinch the prestigious national title.

The NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 is scheduled from March 27 to March 30, 2024, in a four-day window that includes both team and individual events. This event is one of the most crucial events for swimmers as they gear up for the Olympic trials and the Olympic Games later this year.

Day 1 of the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 had two relay events which were the 200-yard medley relay and the 800-yard freestyle relay. The University of California went on to dominate the 800-yard freestyle relay keeping their winning tradition intact.

The University of California looks to defend its NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships team title this year, having been unbeaten in the past two championships. In the last decade, the University of Texas won the title a record five times, the most by any team, and currently stand in strong contention for the Championship trophy.

NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Day 1 Results

Men's 200 Yard Medley Relay

1) University of Florida - 1:20.15

Adam Chaney

Julian Smith

Josh Liendo

Macguire McDuff

2) Arizona State University - 1:20.55

Jack Dolan

Leon Marchand

Ilya Kharun

Jonny Kulow

3) North Carolina State University - 1:20.98

Aiden Hayes

Sam Hoover

Luke Miller

Quintin McCarty

4) University of California - 1:21.01

Bjorn Seeliger

Liam Bell

Dare Rose

Jack Alexy

5) University of Tennessee - 1:21.91

Bjorn Kammann

Flynn Crisci

Jordan Crooks

Guilherme Santos

6) University of Indiana - 1:22.10

Brendan Burns

Finn Brooks

Tomer Frankel

Mikkel Lee

7) Stanford University - 1:22.43

Rex Maurer

Ron Polonsky

Andrei Minakov

Rafael Gu

8) University of Auburn - 1:22.57

Nate Stoffle

Henry Bethel

Sohib Khaled

Kalle Makinen

Men's 800 Yard Freestyle Relay

1) University of California - 6:02.26

Gabriel Jett

Destin Lasco

Jack Alexy

Robin Hanson

2) Arizona State University - 6:04.95

Leon Marchand

Hubert Kos

Patrick Sammon

Julian Hill

3) University of Texas - 6:05.33

Luke Hobson

Coby Carrozza

Nate Germonprez

Camden Taylor

4) University of Florida - 6:08.00

Macguire McDuff

Julian Smith

Oskar Lindholm

Jake Mitchell

5) University of Georgia - 6:08.13

Tomas Koski

Jake Magahey

Zach Hils

Bradley Dunham

6) University of Indiana - 6:08.26

Rafael Miroslaw

Tomer Frankel

Westering Van

Brendan Burns

7) University of Loiusville - 6:08.32

Murilo Sartori

Guy Brooks

Denis Loktev

Gustavo Saldo

8) Stanford University - 6:08.77

Ron Polonsky

Andrei Minakov

Luke Maurer

Henry McFadden

Events to look out for on Day 2 of NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024

Day 2 of the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 will feature the Men's 500 Free, Men's 200Y IM, Men's 50 free, Men's 1m diving in preliminary rounds in the morning session, and the finals in the evening session.