The NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 started on March 27, 2024. The annual event features some of the best collegiate swimmers in the country aiming to clinch the prestigious national title.
The NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 is scheduled from March 27 to March 30, 2024, in a four-day window that includes both team and individual events. This event is one of the most crucial events for swimmers as they gear up for the Olympic trials and the Olympic Games later this year.
Day 1 of the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 had two relay events which were the 200-yard medley relay and the 800-yard freestyle relay. The University of California went on to dominate the 800-yard freestyle relay keeping their winning tradition intact.
The University of California looks to defend its NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships team title this year, having been unbeaten in the past two championships. In the last decade, the University of Texas won the title a record five times, the most by any team, and currently stand in strong contention for the Championship trophy.
NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 Day 1 Results
Men's 200 Yard Medley Relay
1) University of Florida - 1:20.15
- Adam Chaney
- Julian Smith
- Josh Liendo
- Macguire McDuff
2) Arizona State University - 1:20.55
- Jack Dolan
- Leon Marchand
- Ilya Kharun
- Jonny Kulow
3) North Carolina State University - 1:20.98
- Aiden Hayes
- Sam Hoover
- Luke Miller
- Quintin McCarty
4) University of California - 1:21.01
- Bjorn Seeliger
- Liam Bell
- Dare Rose
- Jack Alexy
5) University of Tennessee - 1:21.91
- Bjorn Kammann
- Flynn Crisci
- Jordan Crooks
- Guilherme Santos
6) University of Indiana - 1:22.10
- Brendan Burns
- Finn Brooks
- Tomer Frankel
- Mikkel Lee
7) Stanford University - 1:22.43
- Rex Maurer
- Ron Polonsky
- Andrei Minakov
- Rafael Gu
8) University of Auburn - 1:22.57
- Nate Stoffle
- Henry Bethel
- Sohib Khaled
- Kalle Makinen
Men's 800 Yard Freestyle Relay
1) University of California - 6:02.26
- Gabriel Jett
- Destin Lasco
- Jack Alexy
- Robin Hanson
2) Arizona State University - 6:04.95
- Leon Marchand
- Hubert Kos
- Patrick Sammon
- Julian Hill
3) University of Texas - 6:05.33
- Luke Hobson
- Coby Carrozza
- Nate Germonprez
- Camden Taylor
4) University of Florida - 6:08.00
- Macguire McDuff
- Julian Smith
- Oskar Lindholm
- Jake Mitchell
5) University of Georgia - 6:08.13
- Tomas Koski
- Jake Magahey
- Zach Hils
- Bradley Dunham
6) University of Indiana - 6:08.26
- Rafael Miroslaw
- Tomer Frankel
- Westering Van
- Brendan Burns
7) University of Loiusville - 6:08.32
- Murilo Sartori
- Guy Brooks
- Denis Loktev
- Gustavo Saldo
8) Stanford University - 6:08.77
- Ron Polonsky
- Andrei Minakov
- Luke Maurer
- Henry McFadden
Events to look out for on Day 2 of NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024
Day 2 of the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 will feature the Men's 500 Free, Men's 200Y IM, Men's 50 free, Men's 1m diving in preliminary rounds in the morning session, and the finals in the evening session.