NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 - Event Information, Qualifying standards and more

The NCAA Men's swimming and diving championships will begin on March 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. The event will feature some of the best collegiate swimmers in the country competing for the coveted national crown.

The NCAA Division 1 championships are famous worldwide for producing incredible world-class performances which even surpass some of the senior-level contests. The major reason for that is swimmers who take part in these contests have already started competing in senior contests in an attempt to pave the way for a flourishing professional career.

The NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 will feature 270 swimmers across both swimming and diving. The annual event becomes a battlefield for swimmers to go head-to-head after a grueling season to claim the national title.

The NCAA Women's Swimming Championships, which were held last week, showcased some amazing performances. As the Olympic trials and eventually the Paris Olympic games are just around the corner, swimmers left no stone unturned, leading to intense competition.

Gretchen Walsh proved to be an emerging sensation at the games, which made fans intrigued about what's to come later this year.

NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 complete event information

The NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 will be held at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis from March 27-30, 2024. The four-day annual event will be hosted by the Indiana Sports Corporation and the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

Top performing universities over the last 10 years

Over the last 10 years, the Men's championships have mostly been dominated by two universities, namely the University of California and the University of Texas. The University of California will march into this year's contest as the two-time defending champion.

Over the last ten years, the University of California has won the championships four times whereas the University of Texas have clinched the title on five occasions. The championships were not held in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Qualification Standards to participate in the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024

The NCAA has set a qualification standard for all events in the Division 1 national swimming championships. To qualify, a swimmer has to outperform the minimum timing set by the National body. However, qualification for the diving discipline was different.

The final list of qualified divers was determined by the zone meet held between March 11-16. The complete swimmer roster has a total of 270 swimmers participating across both disciplines.

Ticket Information

Tickets to watch the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 can be purchased directly from the official website of the NCAA (www.ncaatickets.com).

Where to Watch

The event will be broadcast live on ESPN+.