The NCAA D1 Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 is all set to kickstart on March 27, 2024. The four-day event will feature some of the best collegiate swimmers competing for the national title. The championships will be held from March 27 to 30 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

The Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corporation will host the NCAA D1 Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024. The annual event would feature a total of 270 participants, aiming to clinch the national crown, across both disciplines.

This year's NCAA D1 Men's Swimming and Diving Championships would be a very crucial stepping stone for college swimmers as they gear up for the highly anticipated Olympic season later this year. To participate in these championships, Division 1 swimmers are required to perform better than the minimum qualification standards set by the NCAA.

However, the divers were selected based on their performances at the Zone Diving Championships held last week from March 10-16. The women's discipline of the NCAA championships concluded on March 23 and saw some of the best performances of this year. The University of Virginia went on to clinch the NCAA title for the fourth consecutive time.

Gretchen Walsh and her sister Alexandra Walsh put forward some of the most promising performances as the Olympic trials are just around the corner. Such incredible performances elevate the anticipation for the Men's Swimming and diving championships up to multiple fronts.

NCAA D1 Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024 Day 1 Schedule

Day 1 of the championships would feature only two relay events. Here's the list of the events happening on March 27, 2024.

1) 200-yard-medley relay - 6 PM ( Local Time)

2) 800- yard-freestyle relay - 6:45 PM ( Local Time)

List of Teams Participating on Day 1

200-yard-medley relay

1) Arizona St

2) Florida

3) California

4) Tennessee

5) NC State

6) Indiana

7) Texas

8) Auburn

9) Virginia Tech

10) Arizona

11) Penn

12) Georgia

13) Stanford

14) Michigan

15) Notre Dame

16) LSU

17) Missouri

18) Florida St

19) Louisville

20) Virginia

21) Brigham Young

22) Texas A&M

800- yard-freestyle relay

1) Arizona St

2) Florida

3) Georgia

4) California

5) Stanford

6) Louisville

7) NC State

8) Indiana

9) Auburn

10) Alabama

11) Texas

12) Ohio St

13) Virginia Tech

14) Michigan

15) Notre Dame

16) SMU

17) Wisconsin

18) LSU

19) Florida St

20) UNC

21) Georgia Tech

Where to watch the NCAA D1 Men's Swimming and Diving Championships 2024

The NCAA D1 Men's Swimming and Diving Championships will be live-streamed on ESPN+ for all the preliminary and final events.