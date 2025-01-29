British sprinting prodigy Louie Hinchliffe has signed a professional contract months after leaving nine-time Olympic champion Carl Lewis for a new coach. He turned pro following a bronze medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and forego his one year of NCAA eligibility.

Hinchliffe trained under Lewis at the University of Houston, and became the first European winner of the NCAA 100m title under him when he clocked 9.95s in 2024. He won the British 100m title next and made his Olympic debut with a win over Noah Lyles in Round 1.

The 22-year-old didn't advance to the 100m finals but helped Great Britain win a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay. While Lewis wanted Hinchliffe to continue his collegiate career following the Games, the Brit turned professional and has now signed with Japanese sportswear company ASICS, which is valued at $16.79 billion as of January 2025 per companiesmarketcap.com.

"I just signed with ASICS, so excited to be part of the family. I'm feeling like the best I've ever felt in my life" he said in a video announcement released by the brand

The NCAA champion said that he dreamed of being an Olympic or World Champion and that ASICS would help him achieve his goals.

"ASICS definitely shows me how much they care about me. They're definitely going to help me in my performance. They are going to help me with my career a lot."

"Just walking around in ASICS shoes makes me feel happy. I'm here to make my own shoe and make it the fastest in the world and I'm here to become the fastest man in the world.

ASICS has sponsored several reputed track and field athletes including two-time Olympic medalist Fred Kerley and two-time Olympic champion Valrie Allman. It also sponsors Novak Djokovic, who famously told Forbes in 2022 that he felt the transition to the brand was like 'going from a sports car to a commercial car'.

Louie Hinchliffe makes feelings known on how turning professional affected his relationship with Carl Lewis

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Louie Hinchliffe in action (Source: Getty)

Carl Lewis had warned Louie Hinchliffe that leaving the college early for a professional career was a "fool’s gold in track". However, the Brit felt it was the right time and took the chance. Explaining his decision in an interview with the Guardian, he said:

“It felt like the right time. So I took the leap.”

Speaking about how his relationship with Lewis was now, the 22-year-old said while the Olympic legend had tried to convince him to stay, he was 'very supportive' afterward.

"He wished me all the best,” Louie Hinchliffe added. “There’s no hard feelings at all. Carl taught me a lot and I can’t thank him enough.”

Hinchliffe is now training under British sprinter Richard Kilty and while his new coach is a former World Indoor champion, the rookie is yet to race indoors this season.

