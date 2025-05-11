Madison Ulrich has entered the transfer portal, and all the universities will be looking forward to adding the outstanding gymnast to their roster. Her recent visit to Utah caused a lot of stir at the universities.

Ad

Madison Ulrich has made the second team at the WCGA Postseason All-American three times. Ulrich has been an outstanding performer at the 2025 NCAA National Championship Individual qualifier, qualifying in all-around. Ulrich also earned the 2024 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Ulrich recently visited the University of Utah and posed for photographs showing the Utah gymnastic leotard and making a big U with her hands. There has not been any official announcement of the transfer yet, though she is teasing a potential commitment. In the post, Madison Ulrich said:

Ad

Trending

"Utah, let’s Rock?❤️🤍"

Ad

The 2025 season has been a highlight point in her collegiate career. She reached a career high in Vault in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Championship, scoring 9.925 and adding up the career high total of 39.525 in the second round on April 3. She also reached a career high on Beam, scoring a 9.900 and on Floor at the 2025 NCAA Regional Finals on April 5.

Madison Ulrich also visited LSU prior to the Utah visit

Utah and Louisiana State University are the top two contenders eyeing the talented Denver University athlete for their incredible gymnastics programs. LSU and Utah shared a phenomenal performance at the 2025 NCAA Championship, while last year's champion, LSU, missed their chance at the finals. Utah was one of the finalists at the championship this year, placing fourth in the finals.

Ad

Madison Ulrich also visited Louisiana State University in search of the best program to transfer to, visiting LSU before her Utah visit. She posed in purple and blue for LSU. Teasing LSU transfer Ulrich posted:

Baton Rouge how we feelin?💜💛

Screenshot of Madison Ulrich's Instagram post (madison_ulrich/ig)

Louisiana State University's star gymnast Lexi Zeis and Kaliya Lincoln shared their reaction on Ulrich rocking the Baton Rouge's purple and blue, Zeis commented:

Ad

"So fun having you."

The LSU Freshman Kaliya Lincoln complimented the gymnast in the purple and blue leotard and said:

"You look so good in purple and gold💜"

The outstanding gymnast has not yet publicly or officially committed to any big university. The teams and the fans of the sport are on the lookout for the official commitment announcement from the athlete soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More