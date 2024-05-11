Former Life University wrestler Peyton Prussin announces her arrival to the WWE NXT Women's roster

Peyton Prussin, a former National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA ) champion, recently opened up about her arrival in the NXT (developmental brand of WWE) Women's locker room. The former Life University wrestler will fight with the ring name 'Kendal Grey' for the Vince McMahon and Paul Levesque-owned franchise.

Prussin, a Nevada native, struck a full-time deal with NXT last year in January. She is one of the first NAIA women athletes to sign up for the World Wrestling Entertainment roster. The 23-year-old's addition to the entertainment-based franchise is one of the most valuable additions to its roster considering her refined skills and technique.

Prussin's collegiate career includes three consecutive NAIA Championships which she won consecutively from 2021-2023. She was also a finalist for USA Wrestling's Women Wrestler of the Year Award in 2023 - given to the most dynamic female wrestler across the season. The Nevada native also has an immaculate knowledge of martial arts.

Peyton Prussin's achievements make her one of the top NXT Women Wrestlers to look out for in the coming years. The 23-year-old recently announced her NXT arrival on X (formerly Twitter):

"The NXT’s women’s locker room better watch out… I’m coming for it all…"

Prussin featured in the March 29 episode of NXT Level Up alongside Carlee Bright for the fight against Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. However, the 23-year-old's debut came in a losing cause Jackson and Legend beat Prussin and Bright.

Peyton Prussin's college coach lauds her for her amazing personality

Joining an elite list of former wrestlers who joined WWE such as Tamyra Mensah-Stock, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley, Peyton Prussin's career graph is on the rise. Prussin's coach at Life University Ashley Flavin was all praises for her former student in a recent interview.

Flavin stated to FloSports:

“She’s a high-performance athlete who is fun to watch and cheer on, not just because of her skill on the mat, but because of her personality. She’s fun, energetic, playful, caring, and joyful, but extremely focused and competitive when it’s time to work."

Besides Flavin, the former NCAA All-American Jacob Kasper (currently known by his WWE stage name Julius Creed) also lauded Payton Prussin following her deal with the WWE.