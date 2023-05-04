Who is Tamyra Mensah-Stock? Meet WWE's newest signing

On May 3, 2023, WWE announced that Tamyra Mensah-Stock would be joining them soon. The 30-year-old athlete is already a legendary figure in women's wrestling, having won multiple World Championships and an Olympic gold medal.

Born in Chicago and hailing from Texas, Mensah-Stock started her wrestling journey at Texas High School in 2010. She won second place in the U.S. Junior Nationals. While attending Wayland Baptist University, she won the Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association National Championship in 2014 and 2017.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the first black woman to win a gold medal in freestyle wrestling. The soon-to-become WWE Superstar defeated Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the women's 68-kilogram division at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Her father was from Ghana, so she was thrilled to see a wrestler from West Africa making it to the big stage.

Outlaw 2 @Outlaw257776078 Shout out to Tamyra Mensah-Stock. Gold Medal in 68 kg class in Women's Wrestling.



The first black woman to win Gold in Olympic Wrestling for the US.



She stated: "I love representing the US. I freaking love living there. I love it. I am so happy I get to represent U-S-A." Shout out to Tamyra Mensah-Stock. Gold Medal in 68 kg class in Women's Wrestling.The first black woman to win Gold in Olympic Wrestling for the US.She stated: "I love representing the US. I freaking love living there. I love it. I am so happy I get to represent U-S-A." https://t.co/9yA9pxc9wf

Tamyra's defining win was against Feng Zhao of China. She dominated her in the quarterfinals, resulting in a 10-0 win. Her gold medal victories at the Grand Prix de France Henri Deglane and Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series at the beginning of 2021 made her an instant favorite to secure the Olympic gold, and she didn't disappoint.

The arrival of Tamyra Mensah-Stock in the WWE has added to the list of former Olympians who signed with Word Wrestling Entertainment. This includes WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Chad Gable, and Gable Steveson. The latter won the gold medal in 2020, while Angle won it in 1996.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock has retired from amateur wrestling to fully focus on WWE

Tamyra's second and final world championship win in wrestling came in Belgrade, Serbia, in 2022.

It was revealed to ESPN that she had decided to hang up her boots much earlier until she finished third in the world championship in 2021. The Texas resident wanted to make amends for not finishing at the top.

"I didn't want to end my career on that note... So I did another world championship, I wiped the floor with everybody, and I was like, 'Man, this is not fun anymore. I need a change,'" said Mensah-Stock. "Something in the back of my head that's just been itching at me, a dream of mine for I don't know how long. I just wanted to be in the WWE."

Intending to debut on the roster in just a year, Tamyra Mensah-Stock will soon join the Performance Center in Orlando.

