WWE signs Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson to unique contract

WWE has announced the signing of heavyweight freestyle wrestler Gable Steveson. He has responded to the news too.

The 21-year-old Olympic gold medalist has been signed to an exclusive multi-year agreement with Vince McMahon's company, following long-running speculation over the move. He joins his brother, Bobby Steveson, who signed with WWE last month as part of the most recent Performance Center class.

The signing of Gable represents WWE’s first-ever NIL (names, image, likeness) deal. He will join the company while also defending his NCAA title for the University of Minnesota.

Here is WWE's official statement regarding the deal:

“WWE signs Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson to an exclusive agreement. In the company’s first-ever NIL deal, Steveson will join the WWE roster while defending his NCAA title for the University of Minnesota”

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is a lifelong WWE fan

Childhood dream accomplished.. I have officially signed with the @WWE!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK 💪🏽 — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) September 9, 2021

Gable Steveson took to Twitter to express his delight at signing with WWE and said he had accomplished his childhood dream. This is a huge get for the company, especially considering the freestyle wrestler's incredible success at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in August.

Gable has appeared on WWE programming a couple of times this year. He was at ringside for NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver in April and backstage at WrestleMania 37. Most recently, he was featured in the ring at SummerSlam alongside fellow Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

Gable Steveson will likely want to follow in Kurt Angle's footsteps. The WWE Hall of Famer made an incredible transition to pro wrestling, having won gold at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atalanta.

Gable has hinted at working with Paul Heyman and has even trained with Brock Lesnar in the past. Hopes are pretty high for WWE's newest signing, who could have a similar impact in the ring. If things go well, Gable Steveson could become one of the company's biggest stars ever.

