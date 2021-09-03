"It may happen" - Non-WWE star says Paul Heyman could align with him after Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Olympic gold medallist Gable Steveson is open to working with Roman Reigns' on-screen special counsel, Paul Heyman, if he joins WWE.

Steveson, 21, won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in August. A lifelong wrestling fan, the American has repeatedly teased in recent weeks that he could join WWE or pursue a career in mixed martial arts. His brother, Bobby Steveson, signed with WWE last week.

Speaking to Jim Varsallone, Steveson gave his take on whether Heyman is committed to supporting Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns. When Varsallone jokingly suggested that Heyman’s allegiances are with Steveson, the Olympian did not rule out a possible alliance with the former ECW owner.

“You think so? You think so?” Steveson said. “It could happen, you know. Sooner or later, it may happen, but we’ll let Brock and Roman take care of business and we’ll see what happens.”

Paul Heyman worked as Brock Lesnar’s on-screen agent in 2002 and as his advocate between 2012 and 2020. During The Beast Incarnate’s recent 17-month hiatus, Heyman became Roman Reigns’ special counsel on WWE SmackDown.

Gable Steveson on the Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman storyline

WWE SummerSlam 2021 ended with Brock Lesnar interrupting Roman Reigns’ post-match celebration following his win over John Cena.

Gable Steveson made a brief in-ring appearance earlier in the show at SummerSlam to celebrate his Olympic triumph. Having trained with Lesnar and admired Reigns from afar, he is curious to see what happens next in the storyline.

“It’s always cool seeing Roman Reigns go out there,” Steveson said. “I watch Roman really, really close. Roman is once-in-a-lifetime too, just the way that he talks, his look, everything about him is really, really good, and having Paul Heyman back him. And so now we got Lesnar came back, Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns. We’ve seen this before but now Roman has the belt, I wonder what Brock will do.”

Moving forward, Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Finn Balor on the next episode of WWE SmackDown. It is currently unclear when Brock Lesnar will make his next WWE appearance.

