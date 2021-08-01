Olympics 2021 Wrestling Draw Day 2 Preview: Battle of champions in 68kg as Tamyra Mensah-Stock faces Sara Dosho in Rd 1

A blockbuster day two will be on the cards for wrestling fans at the Olympics. The opening day was full of surprises and the second is likely to follow suit. The United World Wrestling (UWW) released the draws for the Greco Roman 77 kg and 97 kg and the women’s wrestling 68 kg weight classes.

In this article, we will try and analyze the draws and matches to watch out for on day 2.

Olympics Wrestling Draw: Women’s Wrestling 68 kg

Tamyra Mensah-Stock (USA) is the pre-tournament favorite to win the gold medal in the 68 kg weight category. The 28-year-old, who is making her Olympic debut, is the current world champion and No.1 seed.

However, her road to glory would not be a walk in the park. She will face defending champion Sara Dosho (JPN) in round 1, and could face 2018 Asian Games gold medalist Zhou Feng (CHN) in the quarterfinals.

A clash with the 2018 world champion Alla Cherkasova is a possibility in the semifinal if the Ukrainian beats Agnieszka Jadwiga Wieszczek (POL) and the winner from the bout between fourth seed Anna Carmen Schell (Ger) and Enas Mostafa Youssef Ahmed (EGY).

#WrestleTokyo Day Two Draws (GR77kg, GR97kg and WW68kg) pic.twitter.com/j74GUxXsdc — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) August 1, 2021

In the other half of the Olympic wrestling draw, 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Blessing Oborududu (NGR) and 2018 World’s silver medal winner Danielle Lappage (CAN) will be eyeing a spot in the final.

Olympics Wrestling Draw: Greco Roman 77 kg

Tokyo will see a new champion in the 77 kg Greco-Roman weight category. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Roman Vlasov’s (RUS) nine-year reign at the top will end on Tuesday as 16 men fight it out for glory at the Olympics.

While there are many front-runners, Tamas Lorincz (HUN) will be the favorite to win the crown. But the London Games silver medalist (in 66 kg) and reigning world champion has struggled with consistency.

The 130kg #WrestleTokyo Olympic finals: Mijain LOPEZ 🇨🇺 vs. Iakobi KAJAIA 🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/DRcLwIweTT — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) August 1, 2021

However, in a field which boasts seven wrestlers above the age of 30, the Hungarian is expected to end his nine-year wait for Olympic gold.

He gets Zied Ait Ouagram (MAR) in the first round. World medalist Karapet Chalayan (ARM) will face Asian champion Jalgasbay Berdimuratov (UZB). The winner is likely to meet 2018 world champion and veteran Aleksandr Chekirkin (ROC) in the quarterfinals.

In the other half of the draw, Rafiq Huseynov (AZE) and Alex Kessidis (SWE) will wrestle in the opening round. Both won silver at Nur-Sultan Worlds but in different weight divisions.

Olympics Wrestling Draw: Greco Roman 97 kg

The 97 kg at the Olympics will be a battle between world champion Musa Evloev (ROC) and defending Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan (ARM). The two favorites have been drawn on opposite sides of the bracket.

Aleksanyan will face Uzur Dzhzupbekov (KGZ) who beat the Armenian at the Ukraine Memorial earlier this year. Evloev also has a better 3-1 head-to-head record against him.

Even if Aleksanyan wins his first bout, he has to go through Mohammadhadi Saravi (IRI) or Rio Olympic bronze medalist Cenk Ildem (TUR), who are likely to be in the quarterfinals.

Edited by SANJAY K K