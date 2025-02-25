Former Louisville Volleyball player Elena Scott shares weekend getaway with boyfriend Will Koger, days after turning pro with Indy Ignite

Former Louisville volleyball player Elena Scott spent the weekend with her boyfriend, and baseball player, Will Koger, months after turning professional with the Indy Ignite of the Pro Volleyball Federation. Scott came fresh off anchoring her team to the finals of the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Scott was part of the Cardinals team that locked horns with the Pittsburgh Panthers in the 2024 NCAA semi-finals. Despite a first-set defeat, the Louisville volleyball team surged through to victory 3-1, securing a spot in the finals for the second time since 2022 ( the year Cardinals became the first ACC team to reach the Championship finals). Senior outside hitters Anna DeBeer, Charitie Luper, and Sofia Maldonado Diaz posted 14 kills each to clinch the win.

Despite strong performances, the Louisville volleyball team succumbed to Penn State in the 2024 NCAA finals, whereas the latter team took its 8th title in program history. Days later, libero Elena Scott looked past the heartbreak to spend the weekend with her baseball player boyfriend, Will Koger, as posted on the former's Instagram.

"weekend getaway," her caption read.

The couple posed inside the Arizona State University's campus, sporting baseball caps. The next picture featured a burger, followed by a baseball field snap. The next story had a black car standing against the blue sky. Scott also shared a sunset picture she took from the plane window.

Elena Scott on the Louisville volleyball team's loss in the NCAA finals - "Super proud of everyone"

Elena Scott playing at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Elena Scott has been making waves in the NCAA since her freshman year but hasn't experienced winning in the Nationals. After Louisville volleyball lost its chances in the 2025 edition, Scott said that she was proud of the team since the players worked very hard.

"I'm just super proud of everyone that came into the game tonight. We had some unusual roles that people had to fulfill and um I think we worked super hard and unfortunately we didn't win but super proud of this team."

Expressing pride in outside hitter, Anna DeBeer, who steered the Louisville volleyball team but couldn't be in the finals, she said:

"She took part of every leadership role that she could tonight and obviously we could not have been here without her she is just one of the all-time greatest players to go down in Louisville history so obviously it's unfortunate that she couldn't be on the court with us tonight."

Elena Scott, the standout libero from the University of Louisville, was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024. She etched her name as the AVCA All-America honoree in three consecutive years, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

