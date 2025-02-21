Former Louisville player Anna DeBeer shares two-word reaction after reuniting with former teammates and coaches

Former Louisville Cardinals player Anna DeBeer recently made her feelings known after reuniting with former teammates and coaches. DeBeer was ecstatic about the reunion during the Pro-Volleyball Federation (PVF) match between Atlanta Vibe and the Indy Ignites.

DeBeer got an opportunity on Thursday (February 20) to play two sets during the match but couldn't register any kills or digs. Indy Ignite won this match against the Vibe by a margin of 3-1. Notably, this was a good comeback win for Ignites against Vibe as they had lost the previous clash 2-3 against Vibe last week.

DeBeer got an opportunity to meet some known faces during this match. She met former Louisville teammate, Aiko Jones and Elena Scott, who is also her teammate at the Ignites. Louisville coaches CC McGraw and Parker Mikesch were also present during this clash.

The Indy Ignites took to their Instagram handle to post a picture of this Louisville Cardinals reunion in their story. DeBeer shared the photo on her stories and added a two-word reaction:

"The best"

Screenshot of DeBeeer's Instagram story feat her former Louisville teammates (Image via: anna.debeer Instagram)

Anna DeBeer's side, Indy Ignites will next be in action against Vegas Thrill on Thursday (February 27).

Anna DeBeer shares her thoughts about playing for a collegiate team that represents her hometown

Anna DeBeer receiving the ball during a match between Louisville Cardinals and Wisconsin Badgers at the 2021 NCAA Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Anna DeBeer opened up about playing for the Louisville Cardinals which represents her hometown. In an interview, DeBeer shared that in her initial years, she wanted to go outside and carry her education in some other college but later on she changed her mind.

Additionally, she also mentioned that she didn't understand the meaning of playing for a hometown team until she experienced the feeling. She said (via Floyd Street Media, 3:34 onwards):

"It's just insane, I mean originally I wanted to get away from college and just kind explore of explore other options and then I realized like as I was getting serious with the recruiting process that I loved everything about Louisville and I really couldn't see myself going anywhere else and just like emphasizing the hometown part of it, I didn't really realize how special that would be until I experienced it all and Danny (Busboom Kelly) had her hometown like feeling in Nebraska and kind of talked to me about that," DeBeer told Floyd Street Media.

DeBeer also mentioned during the conversation that she was elated about her friends and family being close to her during her collegiate period.

