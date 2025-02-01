From awaiting pro debut to spending time with friends, Anna DeBeer shares highlights of the first month of the new year

Anna DeBeer recently shared a sneak peek of how she spent the first month of the 2025 season. The athlete is currently gearing up for her professional debut.

DeBeer concluded her NCAA career with Louisville Volleyball last month and turned professional with Indy Ignite. She shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram, showcasing how she enjoyed her time in January 2025. The update carried pictures of her waiting to make her debut and spending quality time with her friends.

This story also carried her mirror selfies and a picture of her posing in an elegant black dress. The story's caption read:

"Six pics of January."

Anna DeBeer's Instagram story

The 23-year-old had a notable collegiate career in volleyball, gaining almost 1500 kills during this time and winning three ACC Championships. She joined Louisville in the 2020 season.

At the end of her NCAA career, DeBeer couldn't play with her team, Louisville, in the finals, due to an injury she sustained while playing the semifinal match against Pittsburgh. In the finals, her team faced a terrific showdown against Penn State, who emerged victorious by 3-1 (25-23, 32-34, 25-20, 25-17).

Anna DeBeer made her feelings known about missing the finals of the 2024 NCAA season

Volleyball player, DeBeer - Source: Instagram

Anna DeBeer played a significant role in helping Louisville Volleyball reach the NCAA Final Four by scoring around 408 kills this season. After delivering exceptional performances in most of the matches in the 2024 season, she couldn't compete in the finals because of her injury.

In the post-match interview, she opened up about her team's heartbreaking loss in the finals. She was in tears while addressing the loss and her injury.

“It's very unfortunate, just the situation with my injury, and it just seemed like all the stars were aligning for such a perfect game in Louisville, finishing my career. We worked so freaking hard all year to get where we are, and it was just so close. So, I think that's what's really hard," said Anna DeBeer.

She further spoke about Payton Peterson, who stepped in for her in the finals.

“But I'm so extremely proud of just the way everyone fought tonight and the way Payton Petersen, as a freshman, took on such a hard role. I'm just so proud of the way she went in and did what she needed to do. We just said it wasn't our best day; it wasn’t always going our way, but that second set showed the fight that our team has in us. But I would have done anything to be out there, and that's the hardest part,” DeBeer added.

Anna DeBeer recently opened up about her former coach Dani Busboom Kelly joining Nebraska Volleyball as the head coach. She also reacted to watching two of her ex-teammates Anna Stevenson Hall and Claire Chaussee playing together after turning pro for the LOVB Madison. DeBeer gave them a shout-out by sharing an update of their next game on her Instagram story.

