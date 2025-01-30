Anna DeBeer makes her feelings known as Dani Busboom Kelly joins Nebraska Volleyball as the head coach

Anna DeBeer had an incredible collegiate career with the Louisville Cardinals, training under head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. Recently, the 39-year-old announced her addition to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and DeBeer was quick to express her feelings about the move.

Busboom Kelly first joined the Cardinals for a single season in 2011, and returned to the team in 2016 as the head coach. In her eight years leading Louisville, the 39-year-old led the team to multiple new highs, including two NCAA finals in three years.

On Thursday, January 30, it was announced that Dani Busboom Kelly would be leaving the Cardinals in order to replace John Cook as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Reacting to this, Anna DeBeer wrote on her Instagram stories:

“Nebraska sure is getting a good one. Beyond blessed to have been coached by this badass the last 5 years. Took a chance on the hometown kid and wouldn't be even close to where I am without her. SO happy for you @coachdbk.”

Anna DeBeer opens up about Dani Busboom Kelly's impact on the Cardinals

Anna DeBeer joined the Louisville Cardinals in 2020, training under then head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. In her first year with the team, she was voted ACC Freshman of the Year, First Team All-ACC, ACC All-Freshman and was a three-time ACC Player of the Week. In 2021, she earned AVCA Third Team All-American honors.

In 2022, led by Busboom Kelly, DeBeer and the Cards achieved a school first when they made it to the national championships summit clash. At the time, DeBeer opened up about Busboom Kelly’s impact on the team saying (as quoted by ESPN),

"Dani has just done so much for this program. She's a badass. She knows what she wants, she makes us work hard, we want to work hard for her.”

That same season, DeBeer was named the All-Louisville Regional MVP. A year later, she earned AVCA Second Team All-American, First Team All-ACC, ACC Player of the Year, AVCA All-East Region and All-Pitt Regional honors.

Anna DeBeer played her last season for the Louisville Cardinals in 2024, with the team reaching their second national finals. However, she was unable to play in the finals due to an ankle injury, and the Cards went down 3-1 against Penn State. DeBeer has since joined the Indy Ignite in the Pro Volleyball Federation.

