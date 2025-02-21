Former Louisville volleyball star Anna DeBeer reacts to Indy Ignite feature video amid her debut in Pro Volleyball

Former Louisville volleyball star Anna DeBeer recently reacted to a video feature by the Indy Ignite volleyball team amid her debut as a pro. Following the conclusion of her collegiate career with Louisville Volleyball, DeBeer turned professional, representing Indy Ignite, a women's professional indoor volleyball team based in Indianapolis, in the Pro Volleyball Federation.

She made her debut with the Indianapolis-based team in the PVF in January 2025. The Indy Ignite team was added to PVF in the 2025 season as an expansion team that plays its home clashes at Fishers Event Center in Indiana.

Amid her debut season with Indy Ignite, the team shared a feature video, sharing a glimpse of the team's training session. The ex-Louisville outside hitter shared the video on her Instagram story, adding three fire emojis.

So far, the Indy Ignite has competed in 11 clashes this season, including five home games. They have secured five victories, four of which include home games. They will next be seen competing on Thursday, January 27, 2025, at the Fishers Event Center against Vegas Thrill.

Anna DeBeer expresses her gratitude as she bids adieu to Louisville volleyball

Anna DeBeer served as an outside hitter for the Louisville Volleyball. She endured an ankle injury in the semifinal round against Pittsburgh during the 2024 NCAA Division I women's volleyball Championship, forcing her to miss out on the final, which Penn State won.

Following her collegiate career's conclusion and debut in the pro circuit, she reflected on her journey with the Cardinals.

"I think it’s safe to say that this post is long overdue, but it’s taken me quite some time to process these last few weeks & put into words how much this program means to me," DeBeer wrote. "Although this season didn’t end the way I had hoped and dreamed for, with all the stars aligning for a perfect end to my career, I have nothing but pure gratitude for all this program has done for me these last 5 years."

She added:

"I am forever grateful to have had the opportunity to wear Louisville across my chest and represent my hometown. It’s bittersweet knowing this chapter has ended, but I can’t wait for what comes next in my professional career. As always, GO CARDS!"

As an outside hitter for the Cardinals, Anna DeBeer was elected as an AVCA Second Team All-American, AVCA All-East Region, Team All-ACC, ACC Player of the Year, and All-Pitt Regional in the 2023 season.

