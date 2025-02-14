Former Louisville volleyball star Anna DeBeer drops two-word reaction to Parker Mikesch being appointed as assistant coach 

Former Louisville volleyball star Anna DeBeer expressed her excitement after Parker Mikesch was selected as the assistant coach for the Cardinals. Mikesch was appointed as the assistant coach for the 2024 NCAA Division I women's volleyball Championship's runner-up team by the recently appointed head coach, Dan Meske.

The newly appointed Cardinals' assistant coach is a former player from Ohio State, where he played libero and was a two-time captain from 2019-2022. He also holds a dual degree in Psychology and Sports Industry. Before joining the 2024 NCAA Championship's runner-up team, he served as an assistant coach at the University of North Carolina for two seasons.

He helped the team to a 22-7 record in the 2024 season, marking their return to the NCAA tournament after a two-year absence. Mikesch has deep roots with Louisville as he volunteered for the assistant coach role for the Cardinals in the 2022 season, handling the scouting, game-preparation, in-gym player development, film study and practice planning.

Mikesch has built a strong coaching experience as he has also trained at the club level as a private lesson trainer, team coach at the Elite Volleyball Club in Columbus, and the KIVA Volleyball Club in Louisville. The Cardinals took to social media to announce the news and wrote:

"Look who’s back. Parker Mikesch has officially rejoined our staff as an Assistant Coach!"

DeBeer reshared the post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Lets go," adding a goat emoji.

Screenshot of DeBeer's Instagram story.

Anna DeBeer praises Dan Meske as he steps into the role of head coach for Louisville volleyball

Anna DeBeer of the Louisville Cardinals during the Division I Womens Volleyball Championship held in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo via Getty Images)

Dan Meske recently embraced the role of head coach at Louisville volleyball to which the former team's star player Anna DeBeer voiced her joy and excitement. He assumed the role after Dani Busboom Kelly's move to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. DeBeer praised Meske for being a hardworking coach.

"Dan is one of the most hardworking coaches I've ever had and is always finding ways to improve himself every day," DeBeer said. "We would not have accomplished what we did these past few years without him. There is no one I trust more to take over this amazing program and continue the legacy Louisville Volleyball is building."

During her collegiate career, DeBeer earned four AVCA All-American honors in 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024 respectively.

