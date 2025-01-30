Who will replace Dani Busboom Kelly at Louisville Volleyball? All about Dan Meske, former Husker assistant coach who lead the team in upcoming season

Dan Meske is poised to step up as the head coach for the Louisville Volleyball following the move of Dani Busboom Kelly to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Following Busboom Kelly's move on Wednesday, the Louisville volleyball associate head coach was appointed to replace her.

Meske has deep ties with the Louisville Cardinals, having joined the team in 2017 as part of Busboom-Kelly's coaching staff and assisted in guiding the team to their first two national championship appearances. He will bring more than 16 years of his rich collegiate coaching experience, having served as assistant coach for Cornhuskers, and head coach at Augustana.

During his course as a head coach at Augustana University, he led the program to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016 since 2008. The Illinois native played volleyball at Ohio State and contributed to the team's effort to lead the Buckeyes to a national semifinal appearance in 2005. Having graduated in 2007 as a three-time academic All-Big Ten selection and a four-time Ohio State Scholar-Athlete, he also played professional volleyball in Indonesia.

Meske pursued his bachelor’s degree in construction systems management from Ohio State in 2007 before earning his master's degree in leadership development from Nebraska in 2010.

Dan Meske expresses his joy and pride after being announced as the head coach for Louisville Volleyball

Dan Meske conveyed his joy after being named as the successor of Dani Bushboom Kelly. Meske was associated with the Cornhuskers for eight years, assisting in serving as a graduate assistant, volunteer assistant, and full-time assistant coach.

While reflecting on his eight years with Cornhusker, whom he led to three Big 12 Championships and a Big Ten Championship with eight NCAA Tournament appearances, Meske expressed his pride in being named as the head coach of the Cardinals.

"I am incredibly proud and humbled to be the head coach of Louisville Volleyball," said Meske. "My last eight seasons in the 'Ville have been the best of my life, and I'd like to thank Josh Heird (University of Louisville Athletic Director) and Amy Calabrese for this amazing opportunity to continue to serve our athletes. Anyone who follows our program knows that there is a joy and love for each other and for the game within Louisville Volleyball, and I plan to keep it that way. Go Cards!" (via www.courier-journal.com)

Dani Busboom Kelly praises Dan Meske as he gears up to take his new coaching role at Louisville Volleyball

Dan Meske joined Louisville in 2017, assisting Dani Busboom Kelly to lead the team in their first two final national championship appearances. Ahead of her move to Nebraska, Busboom Kelly admired Meske, stating:

"There is no one in the country better than Dan Meske to lead Louisville Volleyball. Not only is he an amazing coach, but he is an incredible person who leads with integrity, passion, and love for his players." (via www.courier-journal.com)

In 2022, the Cardinals made their first-ever appearance at the National Championship final. Busboom Kelly received the AVCA Coach of the Year Award, and Dan Meske earned AVCA Assistant Coach of the Year, becoming the first male to achieve the feat.

