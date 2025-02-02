Former Louisville volleyball star Anna DeBeer makes feeling known as Dan Meske he takes on head coach role after Dani Busboom Kelly's departure

Following Dan Meske's appointment as the head coach of Louisville volleyball, Anna DeBeer voiced her admiration for him. After Dani Busboom Kelly's move to Nebraska Cornhuskers, Meske stepped in the role of head coach for the 2024 NCAA Division I women's volleyball Championship's runner-up team.

Having joined the Cardinals under Busboom Kelly's leadership, he assisted the former head coach in guiding the team to their first two national championship appearances. He served as a graduate assistant, volunteer assistant, and full-time assistant coach for the Cardinals for eight years, leading the team to three Big 12 Championships and a Big Ten Championship with eight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Following his recent endeavor of stepping into the new role, he gained praise from former Louisville volleyball outside hitter DeBeer.

Trending

"Dan is one of the most hardworking coaches I've ever had and is always finding ways to improve myself every day," DeBeer said. "We would not have accomplished what we did these past few years without him. There is no one I trust more to take over this amazing program and continue the legacy Louisville Volleyball is building."

Dan Meske became the first male to earn the AVCA Assistant Coach of the Year award in 2022 when the Cardinals made their first-ever appearance at the National Championship final.

Anna DeBeer expresses her discontentment after finishing as runner-up at the NCAA Championships

Anna DeBeer of the Louisville Cardinals during the Division I Women's Volleyball Championship in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo via Getty Images)

Anna DeBeer suffered an ankle injury during the Louisville vs Pittsburgh clash in the semifinal round of the 2024 NCAA Division I women's volleyball Championship. However, the Cardinal earned a spot after a decisive lead of 3-1 to lock horns against Penn State in the final round held at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Cardinals, however, fell short of lifting the trophy after the Nittany Lions dominated the final round 3-1. Following the match Anna DeBeer expressed her dissatisfaction and hoped she would have played in the match.

“It's very unfortunate, just the situation with my injury, and it just seemed like all the stars were aligning for such a perfect game in Louisville, finishing my career," DeBeer said. "We worked so freaking hard all year to get where we are, and it was just so close. So, I think that's what's really hard." (0.02 onwards)

She added:

We just said it wasn't our best day; it wasn’t always going our way, but that second set showed the fight that our team has in us. But I would have done anything to be out there, and that's the hardest part"

Anna DeBeer has earned four AVCA All-American honors in 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback