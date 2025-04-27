Former LSU star connects with Sha'Carri Richardson after impressive season-best performance at DL opener

Sha'Carri Richardson, two-time Olympic medalist and LSU alumnus, recently reunited with fellow LSU alumnus and Jamaican 800m national record holder Natoya Goule. The Jamaican athlete was placed fifth in the women's 1000-meter run at the Diamond League in Xiamen.

Natoya Goule is a Jamaican national record holder in indoor and outdoor 800-meter events. Natoya Goule won the gold at the 800 meters in the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima and was part of the bronze medal-winning 4x400 meters relay team at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima.

Natoya Goule shared a few glimpses from the Diamond League on her Instagram. Natoya and Sha'Carri were both in one frame at the event. Natoya shared:

"I am grateful for the opportunity, thankful for the progress. Step by step. Another SB."

Screenshot of Sha'carri Richardson and Natoya Goule's selfie from Natoya Goule's Instagram post (@natoya_goule_oly/ig)

Sha'Carri was present at the Egret Stadium during the league opener to support her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, the American sprinter who is competing in the men's 100 meters at the season opener.

Sha'Carri Richardson shared a heartfelt note on turning 25 in 2025

Sha'Carri Richardson turned 25 on March 25. She had a birthday photoshoot where she dazzled in a white dress. In an Instagram post, Sha'Carri shared a heartfelt note on turning 25. She expressed:

"Turning 25 on the 25th in 2025🪄! Golden year is a milestone I truly will never forget! The lessons, the blessings have all lead to this moment and many more to come. The Twenty-Fine Club 🍾😁🩵"

Sha'Carri was quick to scale the ranks of a champion. As a freshman at Louisiana State University, she broke the collegiate record at the NCAA Division 1 Championship by running the 100 meters in 10.75 seconds. In 2021, Sha'carri tested positive for cannabis during the United States Olympic trials.

Her win was invalidated, and Sha'carri served a one-month ban, resulting in her not being part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Despite the controversies and setbacks, Sha'Carri made a strong comeback in 2023, winning the World Championship in Budapest.

Sha'Carri Richardson's stunning performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics cemented her legacy as one of the best women athletes in the USA. She won silver in the 100 meters and gold in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

