Former Nebraska Cornhuskers' player Leyla Blackwell shares 3-word reaction on John Cook's retirement

Former volleyball player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers Leyla Blackwell recently reacted to the retirement of her coach, John Cook. Cook had announced retirement after serving the Cornhuskers for more than two decades as the head coach.

Blackwell uploaded a montage of Cook with the laurels he earned for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, including four NCAA Championship titles. She captioned the post:

"What a legacy"

Screengrab of Leyla Blackwell's Instagram Story on John Cook [Instagram : Leyla Blackwell's Instagram]

Blackwell was one of the several volleyball stars who found their true calling under the tutelage of John Cook. He led the Cornhuskers to four NCAA Championships in 2000, 2006, 2015 and 2017. That wasn't all, Cook also led the Cornhuskers to the finals of the NCAA Championships four times in 2005, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

Leyla Blackwell was a part of the Nebraska Cornhuskers alongside stalwarts like Lexi Rodriguez and Madi Rubik when the Cornhuskers played for the last time under the leadership of coach John Cook. The Cornhuskers entered the semifinals once again, aiming to end their title drought of seven years. However, they lost narrowly to the Penn State Nittany Lions, who eventually went on to win the NCAA Championships by defeating the Louisville Cardinals in the final.

Leyla Blackwell on receiving emotional welcome in Nebraska as a pro volleyball player

Leyla Blackwell at the NCAA Division I Championships 2024 [Image Source : Leyla Blackwell's Instagram]

Leyla Blackwell received a warm welcome recently as a player for the San Diego Mojo. The volleyball player had turned pro after the 2024 NCAA Championships, where the Nebraska Cornhuskers lost to the eventual champions, Penn State Nittany Lions.

When Blackwell was felicitated ahead of the game against the Omaha Supernovas, she turned emotional. She said in a post-match press conference:

"This was definitely an emotional moment I think like it's been a quick turnaround kind of getting into the next season. So I was really looking forward to this match and just being back in the state of Nebraska and back in this environment but it just is so sool to be here with my new team and my new teammates and having this experience that I get to kind of share with everyone and getting to be back but it was so special."

Leyla Blackwell, who originally hails from San Diego, played three seasons for her home team San Diego Toreros at the NCAA Championships. She joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2024 and posted 2.35 kills and 1.26 blocks per set.

