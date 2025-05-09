Former Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook gives a sneak peek into the Huskers locker room featuring unique Coliseum bricks

Former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook was back in the Huskers' locker room, showing off some of the area's traditions and treasures. Cook served as the head coach of the Nebraska women's volleyball team from 2000 to 2024.

Ad

The legendary coach won four NCAA titles with the Huskers, and also guided the team to 12 Final Four appearances. Cook became the head coach for the Huskers in 2000 after a year as associate head coach in 1999. The Huskers' national championship wins under Cook came in 2000, 2006, 2015, and 2017.

John Cook took Hurrdat Sports to the locker room area of the Huskers, showing the outlet some of the traditions and artifacts, which included a brick from Coliseum, a wooden heart, and a cartoon celebrating the record-breaking attendance at a Nebraska game.

Ad

Trending

Cook said the heart is their version of a horseshoe, a lucky charm players touch before the game. Cook revealed that the heart has even travelled with the team to the Final Four matches in the past. The post from Hurrdat Sports was captioned:

"John Cook shows us inside Nebraska volleyball’s locker room which features brick from the Coliseum, a wooden heart and a Volleyball Day in Nebraska cartoon."

Ad

Ad

John Cook was replaced by Dani Busboom Kelly as head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team during the off-season.

Former Nebraska Volleyball coach received major honor at the Bob Devaney Center

The Nebraska Volleyball home court has been renamed after coach John Cook, honoring his legacy and all the work he put in over the course of his 25-year stint in charge of the program. The Board of Regents approved the change of the name on April 11, 2025.

Ad

The Arena is now called the John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Center. Receiving the honor was a humbling experience for Coach Cook, as he told huskers.com:

"This is an incredible honor. I am truly humbled by all of it. I am so grateful to Troy, the entire Nebraska administration and the Board of Regents for this recognition. The Bob Devaney Sports Center and Terry Pettit Court are named after two legendary coaches, and it's an honor to be able to share the name of the facility with them."

Apart from the arena, a life size bronze statue of the former Nebraska Volleyball coach will be inaugrated on the north side of the Devaney Center. The statue will be designed by George Lundeen, a nationally renowned sculptor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More