Italian volleyball player Virginia Adriano is reportedly joining the Nebraska Volleyball program in the United States. As per reports, Adriano has previously played for clubs such as Bergamo, Volley Hermaea Olbia, and Club Italia.

She has also represented the Italian national volleyball side across several age groups, such as U23, U21, etc. The 2004-born player generally plays as an opposite hitter, has contributed 80 points for her club in 2024-25, and is rumored to join the Huskers from the upcoming volleyball season. Reports also suggest that Adriano's move to the US collegiate circuit has also been fueled by benefits such as NIL.

Adriano will be a valuable addition to the program, especially because of her height (196cm) and the experience of playing with the national team.

If the Italian player joins the Nebraska Volleyball side, she will be in the company of prominent hitters such as Harper Murray, Taylor Landfair, who are experienced campaigners of the program.

Dani Busboom Kelly, the newly appointed Nebraska Volleyball head coach, has already received the services of former Baylor player, Allie Sczech, and former Oregon Ducks commit, Kenna Cogill, for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, other talented recruits such as hitter Teraya Sigler and setter Campbell Flynn will also be gracing the Nebraska Volleyball program.

Rumored soon-to-be Nebraska Volleyball player Virginia Adriano shared thoughts about her club Volley Bergamo

Rumored soon-to-be Nebraska Volleyball player Virginia Adriano expressed her emotions after concluding the 2024-25 season with Bergamo.

In an Instagram post, Adriarno expressed her thankfulness to all the members of Bergamo for helping her through her rough patch. Additionally, she also opened up about her love for the city of Bergamo and remarked that she will be missing it. She wrote:

"Always very slow as usual, but we got it. I just wanted to say thank you to every single member of the@volley_bergamo1991for allowing me to be a tiny piece of his great story. Thanks to my team for helping me through one of the hardest times in my life and never making me feel like I’m struggling. Thanks to this wonderful city that never ceased to surprise me and that I will miss it so much."

In her post, Virginia Adriano also thanked the fans of the club for constantly supporting her and the club as a whole for letting her play in one of the best volleyball leagues in the circuit.

