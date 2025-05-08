After sold-out response, Nebraska volleyball's Bergen Reilly announces special camp accompanied by Harper Murray and Andi Jackson

Nebraska volleyball player Bergen Reilly has announced a special camp with her teammates Harper Murray and Andi Jackson after tickets for the first day were sold out. The team competed in a spring match against South Dakota State.

Reilly and her team members were last seen in action on May 3, where they competed against South Dakota State at Ord High School. The Cornhuskers won the match with a score of 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, and 25-19. The team is now gearing up for the 2025 NCAA volleyball season, and amid this, they also prepare for the upcoming volleyball youth camp, which is slated for July 23, 2025.

The camp is organized for girls and boys aged 6-13 and will take place at Speedway Sports Complex. The tickets for this camp are already sold out, and after this massive response, Bergen Reilly announced a special camp for the young volleyball players, which will be held on July 24, hosted by her and her teammates, Murray and Jackson.

Reilly made this announcement on her Instagram, where she shared the poster of the camp and added a caption that read:

"Nebraska, day 1 is already SOLD OUT but you still have a chance to lock in your spot for Day 2! I’m teaming up with @flexworkmgt to host a special volleyball camp for both younger 6-13 and older 14-17 aged players — two sessions to help you grow your game and have some fun doing it. Sign up now using the link in my bio. See you all soon!"

A few days ahead of this announcement, Nebraska volleyball player Bergen Reilly shared glimpses of Easter celebration with boyfriend Cale Jacobsen.

Nebraska volleyball player Bergen Reilly made her feelings known about the team's past setbacks

Bergen Reilly concluded her 2024 season after competing in the semi-final round of the NCAA match, where they competed against Penn State. The latter dominated and advanced to the finals with a score of 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 26-28, and 13-15.

Similarly, the Huskers couldn't secure the title in the 2023 NCAA Championships despite reaching the finals. They earned the second-place finish after being bested by Texas with a score of 28-4. Reflecting on these performances, Reilly opened up about the setback of the Nebraska volleyball team.

"We talk a lot about finishing in our gym, so each and every day we want to come in, and a drill's not over till it's over, and the game's not over till it's over. And we've made it really far our last two seasons, but we obviously have a couple more steps to take to get to the end goal.

"So yeah, it's been 2 years of kind of heartbreak, and now we know that it starts in January, the next season starts in January, and we are really thinking about December each and every day," said Bergen Reilly.

Bergen Reilly joined the Nebraska volleyball team in July 2021.

