Nebraska Volleyball’s Bergen Reilly share glimpses of Easter celebration with boyfriend Cale Jacobsen

Nebraska Volleyball’s Bergen Reilly recently shared a few glimpses of her Easter day which she celebrated with her boyfriend Cale Jacobsen. Born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the volleyball player headed to her hometown to delight in the spiritual vibes with Jacobsen.

While the Nebraska Cornhuskers' setter wore a classic red sweater with white trousers, the Huskers' guard opted for a casual blue shirt with beige pants. They were seen posing together for the photos.

The couple even shared a heartwarming moment by hugging each other. Sharing the pictures, Reilly wrote:

"Easter back home🩵🐰🪺"

Reilly's teammate shared their love and admiration for the couple in the comment section as her fellow teammate Maisie Boesiger chimed in:

"Cutiessss."

The program's middle blocker Andi Jackson wrote:

"Cutest!"

Former Husker Ally Batenhorst penned:

"pretty bergen bag."

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

After joining the Nebraska volleyball program as a junior in July 2021, Reilly has had a remarkable journey. She had been named Big Ten Setter of the Year for two consecutive times in 2023 and 2024.

With this feat, the now Nebraska volleyball junior became the first player in Big Ten history to have won Big Ten Setter of the Year in both her freshman and sophomore years.

Nebraska Volleyball’s Bergen Reilly reveals the reason she thought Huskers program was the right choice

Bergen Reilly at the 2024 NCAA Regional Finals in Lincoln, NE. (Photo via Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball’s Bergen Reilly opened up on why she chose the Huskers program over the rest. In an interview with Jessica Coody, she stated that hailing from South Dakota, she had played for smaller clubs and lacked guidance during the recruiting process.

However, once she attended a setting camp and received an offer, Reilly did not want to lose the opportunity.

“So, I honestly was pretty under the radar until probably my freshman or sophomore year, just being from South Dakota, playing for a small club, all that. I was never really super highly sought after… And so, I was just kind of going through it, kind of blind, not really knowing, just because there wasn't a lot of people ahead of me that had gone through it through my club.”

She added:

"I came down to a setting camp and fell in love instantly... And then June 15th came, they offered me, and originally I was like, ‘I’m gonna take all five official visits’… And then I came to Dream Team, and I was like, ‘I can’t risk losing this position. I can’t let anybody else have this.’” (2:50 onwards)

Before joining the Huskers, Bergen Reilly played club volleyball for Kairos and high school volleyball for MaxPreps.

