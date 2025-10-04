Former Nebraska Volleyball player Ally Batenhorst makes relationship official leaving Lexi Rodriguez and Harper Murray in awe

Volleyball player Ally Batenhorst recently made her relationship public. The former Nebraska Volleyball player revealed that she is in a relationship with former UCLA player Cooper S Robinson.
Batenhorst shared some snaps of herself with Robinson on her Instagram. The former outside hitter for the Nebraska Cornhuskers also added a wacky caption to announce their relationship in her Instagram post.
Batenhorst wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,
"Heard it’s national bf day 🤭"
For the uninitiated, Cooper S Robinson is a 23-year-old outside hitter who represented the UCLA Bruins as an outside hitter. He currently plays for the Japanese pro volleyball team, the Hiroshima Thunders.
Some of Batenhorst's former teammates immediately reacted to the post. Batenhorst's teammate and former Nebraska player Lexi Rodriguez dropped a one-word reaction as she wrote,
"Aweeeee 🥹🥹🥹"
Kennedi Orr expressed her thoughts on the same as she posted,
"SO CUTE🫶🏼 EEEEK!!!!"
Even Harper Murray congratulated the couple by dropping a two-word reaction on the post. She wrote in the comments section of Batenhorst's Instagram post,
"awww omg"
Ally Batenhorst represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers in collegiate volleyball, and subsequently the Omaha Supernovas in the Major League Volleyball. Batenhorst has now teamed up with world champion beach volleyball player Sara Hughes as her professional partner.
When Ally Batenhorst talked about the transition from indoor volleyball to beach volleyball
Ally Batenhorst previously recalled her transition from indoor volleyball to beach volleyball. Batenhorst announced her decision to team up with Sara Hughes in July 2025.
In a post-match press conference after the match between Nebraska Volleyball's current players vs the alumni held a couple of months ago, Batenhorst shared her thoughts on the transition to beach volleyball, and how she initially found it tough. In her words,
"At first I was super super like my timing was super off and then I adjusted and figured it out and it was like riding a bike and figured it out. But definitely a transition. Beach is tough, and we've been training super hard, so I'm pretty sore, but it was good." (via Hail Varsity YouTube)
In another interview with NBC, Batenhorst revealed why she made the decision to transition to beach volleyball.
"I would say it's like a completely different sport. You have to learn little things like wind and you're outside and it's only two of you, so little things like that are an adjustment for sure. But at the end of the day, it’s volleyball.”
Ally Batenhorst is aiming to qualify for the upcoming Olympics alongside Sara Hughes. The quadrennial event is scheduled to be held at Los Angeles in July, 2028.