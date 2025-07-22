“It’s like completely different sport”- Ally Batenhorst opens up after leaving Omaha Supernovas & indoor volleyball in major career shift

Ally Batenhorst has shared her thoughts after confirming her transition to beach volleyball. This implies that she will leave the Omaha Supernovas, a team in the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), and indoor volleyball.Batenhorst will now be playing beach volleyball, having partnered with 2023 World Champion Sara Hughes. Hughes had been searching for a new partner, as her previous teammate, Kelly Cheng, is now paired with Molly Shaw. In addition to being a world champion, the 30-year-old Hughes has also won the 2022 World Tour Finals in Doha and many World Tour events.The former Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball player reflected on how beach volleyball is vastly different from indoor volleyball and spoke about her transition in a recent interview with NBC, stating:“I would say it's like a completely different sport. You have to learn little things like wind and you're outside and it's only two of you, so little things like that are an adjustment for sure. But at the end of the day, it’s volleyball.”As quoted in the NBC interview, Sara Hughes approached Batenhorst in hopes of initiating the partnership by sending a direct message on Instagram. However, their bond quickly developed into a strong and personal connection, with both having attended USC and sharing off-court interests like faith, education and music.Some of her biggest achievements include being named an AVCA All-America Honorable Mention and earning Big Ten All-Conference First Team honors while representing the USC volleyball team. She transferred from Nebraska to USC for her graduate year.Omaha Supernovas pays Ally Batenhorst online tribute after her major decision to switch to beach volleyball Ally Batenhorst #14 looks on prior to the Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals against the Pittsburgh Panthers (Photo: Getty Images)Omaha Supernovas paid Ally Batenhorst an online tribute after she announced her decision to switch to beach volleyball. The team wrote on their Instagram handle, adding:&quot;Thank you, Ally. Wishing you the best on the sand&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBatenhorst reacted to this tribute by Omaha Supernovas by showing her love for Nebraska. She said:&quot;Always so much love for Nebraska 🥰&quot;This news also generated reaction from Nebraska Volleyball's star Harper Murray, who sent her love to Batenhorst.&quot;Love you&quot;, she wrote.Meanwhile, Aly's mother Susan joined in the comments, writing:&quot;Thank you Supernovas for ur continued support for my daughter, Ally. Home is where 💓 is...in Nebraska!&quot;Screenshot of Harper Murray and Ally Batenhorst's mother’s reactions. Credits - IG/ omahasupernovasShe was the 15th overall pick in the 2024 PVF Draft, picked by Omaha Supernovas. She also played a crucial role in the team reaching PVF semi-finals last year.