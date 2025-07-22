Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Ally Batenhorst bids goodbye to Omaha Supernovas with massive career update

By Animesh Pandey
Published Jul 22, 2025 01:45 GMT
2023 Division I Women
Ally Batenhorst bids goodbye to Omaha Supernovas [Image Source : Getty]

Volleyball player Ally Batenhorst will be pursuing beach volleyball professionally. In a major career update, the former Nebraska Volleyball player bid goodbye to her Pro Volleyball Federation team, the Omaha Supernovas.

The 22-year-old outside hitter will be joining reigning beach volleyball world champion Sara Hughes as her professional partner. Both will be aiming to qualify for the upcoming Olympics to be held at the Los Angeles in 2028.

In her recent interview with NBC, Hughes revealed why she chose Batenhorst over others. In her words,

“When I first saw her, I was like, ‘wow’. She has such athleticism. She looks like a true leader on the court. She's very passionate, and I thought all those would translate to the beach.”

Batenhorst mentioned that while it would take some time to adjust to the new environment, she is excited for the journey ahead,

“I would say it's like a completely different sport. You have to learn little things like wind and you're outside and it's only two of you, so little things like that are an adjustment for sure. But at the end of the day, it’s volleyball,” Batenhorst said.

Ally Batenhorst will be replacing Kelly Cheng as Sara Hughes' new partner. Cheng had partnered Hughes at Paris Olympics, where the duo finished fifth overall.

Ally Batenhorst reveals how experience with Nebraska Volleyball helped her contribute to Omaha Supernovas' regular season victory

Ally Batenhorst talks about her experience with Nebraska Volleyball [Image Source : Getty]
Ally Batenhorst talks about her experience with Nebraska Volleyball [Image Source : Getty]

Ally Batenhorst once recounted her valuable experience with the Nebraska Volleyball team, aka the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The outside hitter shared how the experience helped in contributing to the season victories for Omaha Supernovas.

In the interview with Hail Varsity in May 2025, Batenhorst remarked,

"Yeah, I mean, I think it has definitely set me up pretty well. I think we’re just – me and the other Huskers on the team and a lot of other players on the team – have played in front of big matches and lots of pressure, and it’s not something we are new to."
The volleyball player further added about the inevitable knockouts as she mentioned,

"And I think just going into it, we’re all really prepared; we have confidence, and we have confidence in each other, and I think we are just really excited. Obviously, I think there are nerves because we’re playing for something big, but I think we’re very, very ready, and we are going to do great."

Ally Batenhorst's Omaha Supernovas had won the inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation. They entered the semifinals of the second season this year, only to lose to Indy Ignite by a close margin of 2-3.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
