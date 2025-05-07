Ally Batenhorst weighs in on how Nebraska Volleyball experience prepared her for Supernovas' regular season victory

Ally Batenhorst is fresh off leading the Omaha Supernovas to a Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) regular season title. She credited her time as a Nebraska volleyball player for preparing her to excel under pressure in the professional league.

As the Pro Volleyball Federation ended last week, the defending Champions, Omaha Supernovas (21-7), finished in first place in the league standings, followed by the Atlanta Vibe (19-9), the Orlando Valkyries (18-10), and the Indy Ignite (13-15).

Screenshot of League Standings (Source: Pro Volleyball Federation)

After the Supernovas' victory, she reminisced about her years at Nebraska, saying the experiences she gained from NCAA tournaments paved her way to the professional league.

"Yeah, I mean, I think it has definitely set me up pretty well. I think we’re just – me and the other Huskers on the team and a lot of other players on the team – have played in front of big matches and lots of pressure, and it’s not something we are new to," she said (via Hail Varsity).

Ally Batenhorst added how confident the team is heading into the semi-finals, saying:

"And I think just going into it, we’re all really prepared; we have confidence, and we have confidence in each other, and I think we are just really excited. Obviously, I think there are nerves because we’re playing for something big, but I think we’re very, very ready, and we are going to do great."

Omaha Supernovas secured the top standing with two wins over the final weekend of the regular season. They beat Grand Rapid Rise, 3-1 (19-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21) on Friday, May 2, and secured their first place. They then went on and defeated Atlanta Vibe 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23) on Sunday, May 4.

Batenhorst had an impressive performance against Las Vegas Thrill, posting a .667 hitting percentage with 10 kills on 15 attacks and zero errors.

Ally Batenhorst was at Nebraska for three years, playing as an outside hitter before transferring to USC for her graduate season. After her collegiate career, she joined the Omaha Supernovas and made her pro debut along with Nebraska teammate Lindsay Krause against the Atlanta Vibe.

Ally Batenhorst was also present at the Huskers' first spring match in 2025, at Bob Devaney Sports Center. Huskers secured a win over Kansas (4-0) in that match.

Ally Batenhorst opens up about the team's confidence in winning the championship

Ally Batenhorst before the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

The top four teams in the league standings will compete for the 'Match for a Million' on May 9 and 11 at Lee Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. The Omaha Supernovas won in the inaugural PVF season against Grand Rapids Rise. Ally Batenhorst shared her excitement and confidence about winning again.

"Yeah, we are so excited. I mean, we have so much energy in the gym, and I think we’re pumped to just finally leave it out on the court and play for something big. We have a lot of confidence, and I think just ending the regular season with a win and finishing first in the whole league is just a really big confidence boost, and I think we are really excited and ready," she said (via Hurrdat Sports).

On Friday, May 9, the Omaha Supernovas will face the Indy Ignite at 8:00 PM EDT, followed by the Atlanta Vibe against the Orlando Valkyries at 10:30 PM EDT.

