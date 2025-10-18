Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez enjoys Paris trip with boyfriend Daniel Wetter amid time away from the sport

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez shared a few pictures from her recent trip to Paris with her boyfriend Daniel Wetter. She has been enjoying her time away from the sport after the conclusion of the LOVB season. The libero competed with the LOVB Omaha for the last time in this season on April 14, when they were outfoxed by LOVB Austin. After this, she also competed at the Volleyball Nations Club. Rodriguez shared a few pictures from her romantic trip, where the couple was seen visiting the world's largest museum, The Louvre. The couple donned a casual outfit, with Rodriguez opting for red and Wetter opting for a white sweatshirt. They also posed for an illusion photograph alongside a pyramid-like glass structure. Sharing the pictures, Rodriguez expressed her admiration for the city with a witty take.&quot;Paris, I louvre you 🤭.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWetter is also a volleyball player who plays as the middle blocker for Paris Volley. Hailing from Camarillo, California, the 26-year-old competed for California State University, Northridge (CSUN) from 2017 to 2022. At CSUN, he received Honorable Mention for NVA/AVCA All-American in 2020 and 2022. Following this, he spent another year at the Perungan Pojat.He joined the Paris Volley in 2023. Wetter attended Camarillo High School, where he received the team's Most Valuable Player honor in his senior year. Rodriguez announced her relationship with Wetter this year in August in an Instagram post. &quot;Grateful that I got to be a part of&quot; - Lexi Rodriguez opens up about her rookie LOVB season Lexi Rodriguez of the LOVB Omaha against LOVB Madison in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)After the conclusion of her collegiate career with Nebraska Volleyball, Lexi Rodriguez joined the LOVB league. After going pro and making multiple appearances for her team, the libero penned her gratitude for the opportunity. In an Instagram post, she took pride in representing Nebraska at a professional level and wrote:&quot;Took me a while to wrap my head around the fact that my rookie season has ended🫢 So grateful that I got to be a part of the inaugural lovb season and represent the state of Nebraska again!! So much love for this group of girls. I admire each and every one of you so much for the amazing humans you are and so glad I got the opportunity to play with all of you ❤️&quot;Rodriguez also won the AAU James E. Sullivan Award in 2025.