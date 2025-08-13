Harper Murray, Maisie Boesiger, and other Nebraska Volleyball players tease Lexi Rodriguez for her 'hard launch' in latest highlights

Harper Murray, Maisie Boesiger, and other Nebraska Volleyball players reacted to Lexi Rodriguez's latest update on social media, where she teased a hard launch. The former Nebraska Volleyball player shared a few glimpses of her life lately, a few of which hinted at the possible presence of her romantic partner.She was seen posing with a male friend, as they both coordinated black and white outfits. In another photo, she was seen with the male on a boat, rocking a blue and white swimsuit, while smiling for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Rodriguez wrote:&quot;heart is happy &lt;3&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMaisie Boesiger, the Cornhuskers' senior player and Libero, was gushing over Rodriguez's cryptic post, writing:&quot;THIS IS SO CUTE OMG.&quot;Although Rodriguez hinted at her possible relationship, she did not reveal any further details. Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray playfully ribbed her, writing:&quot;Subtle hard launch.&quot;Murray's teammate and fellow junior player Laney Choboy also penned a comment:&quot;Hard launchhhhh uh ohhh.&quot;The Cornhuskers' freshman setter Kennedi Orr expressed her adoration while highlighting Rodriguez's happiness and chimed in:&quot;It looks so happy!!!!&quot;Bergen Reilly and Kendall Moriarty also penned their admiration.&quot;Yes hard launch🥹🥹🥹,&quot; wrote Reilly&quot;I miss you so much,&quot; Moriarty commented.Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.The carousel also included photos of Rodriguez basking in the sun at a beach with her friends.&quot;Hasn't sunk in yet&quot; - Lexi Rodriguez makes her feelings known after winning the 2025 James E. Sullivan AwardLexi Rodriguez during the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. (Photo via Getty Images)Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez was honored with the James E. Sullivan Award earlier this year at the New York Athletic Club. The award is presented to the best college or Olympic athlete of the year. By winning the award, she joined the elite list, consisting of legendary swimmer Michael Phelps, former track and field athletes Carl Lewis and Joyner Kersee, and WNBA star Caitlyn Clark. Rodriguez expressed her joy at the achievement, saying:“To be here with Olympic and World champions, it hasn't sunk in yet. Thank you to the AAU for this incredible honor and (I) want to give credit to all the athletes nominated. It's been an incredible couple of days.&quot; (via nebraskapublicmedia.org)She became the first Husker volleyball player to win the prestigious award.