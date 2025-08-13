  • home icon
  Harper Murray, Maisie Boesiger, and other Nebraska Volleyball players tease Lexi Rodriguez for her 'hard launch' in latest highlights

Harper Murray, Maisie Boesiger, and other Nebraska Volleyball players tease Lexi Rodriguez for her 'hard launch' in latest highlights

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Aug 13, 2025 11:00 GMT
2024 Division I Women
L to R: Maisie Boesiger, Lexi Rodriguez, and Harper Murray (Images by Getty)

Harper Murray, Maisie Boesiger, and other Nebraska Volleyball players reacted to Lexi Rodriguez's latest update on social media, where she teased a hard launch. The former Nebraska Volleyball player shared a few glimpses of her life lately, a few of which hinted at the possible presence of her romantic partner.

She was seen posing with a male friend, as they both coordinated black and white outfits. In another photo, she was seen with the male on a boat, rocking a blue and white swimsuit, while smiling for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Rodriguez wrote:

"heart is happy <3"
Maisie Boesiger, the Cornhuskers' senior player and Libero, was gushing over Rodriguez's cryptic post, writing:

"THIS IS SO CUTE OMG."

Although Rodriguez hinted at her possible relationship, she did not reveal any further details. Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray playfully ribbed her, writing:

"Subtle hard launch."

Murray's teammate and fellow junior player Laney Choboy also penned a comment:

"Hard launchhhhh uh ohhh."

The Cornhuskers' freshman setter Kennedi Orr expressed her adoration while highlighting Rodriguez's happiness and chimed in:

"It looks so happy!!!!"

Bergen Reilly and Kendall Moriarty also penned their admiration.

"Yes hard launch🥹🥹🥹," wrote Reilly
"I miss you so much," Moriarty commented.
Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.
Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

The carousel also included photos of Rodriguez basking in the sun at a beach with her friends.

"Hasn't sunk in yet" - Lexi Rodriguez makes her feelings known after winning the 2025 James E. Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez during the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. (Photo via Getty Images)
Lexi Rodriguez during the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. (Photo via Getty Images)

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez was honored with the James E. Sullivan Award earlier this year at the New York Athletic Club. The award is presented to the best college or Olympic athlete of the year. By winning the award, she joined the elite list, consisting of legendary swimmer Michael Phelps, former track and field athletes Carl Lewis and Joyner Kersee, and WNBA star Caitlyn Clark. Rodriguez expressed her joy at the achievement, saying:

“To be here with Olympic and World champions, it hasn't sunk in yet. Thank you to the AAU for this incredible honor and (I) want to give credit to all the athletes nominated. It's been an incredible couple of days." (via nebraskapublicmedia.org)

She became the first Husker volleyball player to win the prestigious award.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

